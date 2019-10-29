The Londoner to Launch June 2020 as World's First 'Super Boutique Hotel'
Hotel & Resort October 29, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Slated to open in June 2020 in London's legendary Leicester Square in the world-famous West End, The Londoner will embody the ambience and bespoke service approach of a luxury boutique hotel, but applied on a far grander scale. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
The newest property and flagship hotel under Edwardian Hotels London, The Londoner will open in June 2020 as the world’s first super boutique hotel, situated within the heart of London’s West End in the world-famous Leicester Square neighborhood.
Boutique in feel, yet staggering in scale, The Londoner offers a multifaceted experience combining the best aspects of a luxury boutique hotel with a thoughtful range of bespoke meetings and events spaces, to deliver an enhanced new concept that meets the needs of travel buyers and corporate travelers. The hotel will set a new standard for contemporary luxury hotels, due to its reflection of life in the city, green building credentials, commitment to sustainability, and its appreciation for local culture, all of which are demonstrated through the hotel’s architecture and interior design, food and beverage outlets, deluxe facilities and guest services.
Home to 350 guestrooms including 35 suites, each with unique views of the cityscape, The Londoner offers a layered, multi-dimensional guest experience through its prime location, curated private and public spaces, rooftop bar, and expansive meetings and events spaces—all with ultrafast Wi-Fi to accommodate the modern business traveler. Secluded and unique, the subterranean levels provide guests with a luxury spa experience and two private screening rooms fitted with filtration systems for improved air quality, and high-spec lighting products to provide optimum airflow and to illuminate each space.
As a brand-new build, The Londoner employs a pioneering approach to sustainable luxury design and has secured a £175 million (about USD $225 million) Green Loan from HSBC UK to create one of the greenest hotels in the country. The funding will be used to ensure the new hotel doesn’t just meet, but exceeds, the BREEAM Excellent category in building environmental and sustainable performance.
With an investment of over £300 million (about USD $385 million) in The Londoner, Edwardian Hotels London continues to be prolific in the hospitality space, and with its newest launch, will deliver an international destination unlike anything currently in the world. The project has offered more than 700 construction jobs with the aim of creating over 600 new employment vacancies when open.
The Londoner is a member of the prestigious Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection, and will be bookable via PreferredHotels.com by the end of October 2019. All guests of The Londoner are eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, which extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits during eligible stays at more than 700 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.
Charles Oak, Hotel Director, The Londoner comments:
“Completely unlike any other hotel, The Londoner is the world’s first super boutique offering the MICE market a bespoke event service with scale. Edwardian Hotels London has been shaping hospitality experiences for 40 years. With the development of The Londoner, we have been able to apply our learnings and experience of best-in-class MICE services to deliver an exceptional purpose-built event space with the discerning guest, business or leisure, at the heart of our offering.”
The Londoner’s meeting and events spaces comprise the following:
The Ballroom
The Ballroom is a luxurious yet contemporary state-of-the-art 6,092 square-foot pillarless venue space, making it one of the most exciting new openings for the corporate and group travel segment and for travelers seeking the perfect venue for a special occasion. With its impressive capacity, enabling it to host up to 864 guests, the ballroom can be seamlessly transformed for an array of functions, from corporate meetings and private dinners, to weddings and award ceremonies, among others.
With service excellence deeply embedded into the ethos of the hotel, the social space includes premium fittings throughout and is equipped to cater to events requiring entertainment from live bands, game shows, theatre productions or concert performances.
Additional Meeting Spaces
The Londoner will offer a variety of other elegant and inspiring work environments, including seven meeting rooms and 33 syndicate rooms, all in different shapes and sizes to host a wide range of groups and their requirements.
Delegates can also simply text EDWARD, Edwardian Hotels London’s AI chatbot, for any support needs - from ordering refreshments and adjusting running orders, to requesting assistance with AV equipment. Built-in assisted machine learning using Natural Language Understanding (NLU) means more than 1,600 requests can be responded to in different languages. The hotel will have a seven-day menu selection for its meetings and events delegates, as part of a significant investment across Edwardian Hotels London’s wider delegate offering.
Reception Area
Guests will be invited to lose themselves in the marble and velvet interior of the reception area. Infused with London culture and heralding the character of London’s West End, this atmospheric space can be shaped to host an array of private events for up to 150 guests, covering 2,820 square feet.
In addition to The Londoner development in Leicester Square, Edwardian Hotels London currently owns and operates a portfolio of over 11 Radisson Blu Edwardian hotels in London and central Manchester: The May Fair, a Radisson Collection Hotel and a collection of restaurant and bar brands, including May Fair Kitchen, Bloomsbury Street Kitchen, Peter Street Kitchen, Leicester Square Kitchen, Monmouth Kitchen and May Fair Bar.
For more information, visit TheLondoner.com.
SOURCE: Edwardian Hotels press release.
For more information on London, England
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS