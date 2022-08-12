The Majestic Way to say 'I Do!'
Hotel & Resort Majestic Resorts Janeen Christoff August 12, 2022
Where better to say "I do" than celebrating in paradise? With Majestic Resorts, it is easier than ever to share your nuptials in a romantic, seaside location.
Couples can choose from four all-inclusive, five-star resorts: three in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, and one in Costa Mujeres, Mexico.
Wedding Packages
Wedding packages make planning simple and easy for couples and guests. Brides and grooms receive the assistance of wedding planners to help them before they arrive and during their stay at the resort. They help couples choose the most romantic spots at their chosen property for the ceremony such as on a beautiful white-sand beach or one of the property's gazebos.
Packages also include a wedding cake, one table arrangement with tropical flowers, a bouquet of tropical flowers for the bride as well as a boutonniere for the groom and a bag of rose petals for the groom.
On the day of the ceremony, the wedding package includes the pressing of both the groom's tuxedo and the bride's dress. A sound system and simultaneous translation of the ceremony is also included if necessary.
Guests and the newlyweds also receive champagne for the group after the ceremony. In addition, there is a 10 percent discount for hairdressing and makeup services for the bride. A marriage certificate in Spanish is included and can be delivered for the couple via DHL for those celebrating a Catholic or civil ceremony.
The Newlyweds
The newly wedded couple also receives a host of amenities with Majestic Resorts' wedding packages.
They can have a romantic breakfast in their suite as well as a romantic candlelit dinner with champagne and a free massage for both and use of the hydrotherapy section of the spa. They receive a bottle of champagne in their room along with a free room upgrade and early and late check-in/checkout. The couple also gets a bracelet that gives the them access to all the resorts on the Majestic property.
To receive a free wedding package at Majestic, couples need to book 15 rooms for a minimum of seven nights--or the equivalent of 105 room nights.
Honeymoons
Majestic is not just great for weddings but is also an ideal setting for a honeymoon. Couples celebrating their honeymoon can also receive a number of perks so long as they are within one month of their wedding date and show their marriage certificate at check-in.
Honeymooners receive a romantic breakfast in their suite, a romantic dinner at the beach restaurant, an exotic fruit platter in their suite upon arrival as well as a bottle of champagne and a welcome banner on their suite door.
Couples also receive an upgrade to the next room category if available in addition to early check-in and late checkout--also dependent on availability.
To commemorate the experience, they receive a souvenir photograph and to ensure they are getting as much relaxation as possible, there is a 10 percent discount for honeymooners at the spa.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
-
For more information on Majestic Resorts, Mexico, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS