The Mirage Welcomes Back Premier Entertainment in the Heart of Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke August 24, 2021
Entertainment is back in the capital of it all as Las Vegas, specifically MGM Resorts International, welcomes back guests with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to protect guests and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
One such place that is offering visitors tons of fun without sacrificing safety is the AAA Four Diamond award-winning Mirage, an icon on the Las Vegas Strip (look for the volcano) equipped with everything one could possibly need to ensure the ultimate Sin City stay, including a series of luxe rooms and suites ranging from a spacious 394-square-foot resort room to the 8,554-square-foot three-bedroom villa featuring a private gated entrance, backyard pool and 24-hour menu.
Guests can also look forward to a wide range of amenities such as a spa, salon, multiple bars and lounges, as well as world-class dining from some of the top chefs in the industry like Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak, for example, which is serving up filet mignon, grilled lobster tail and bone-in short rib in an aromatic open kitchen.
Las Vegas pool season is still very much in full swing, and that means guests can take advantage of the inviting Mirage Pool. Visitors can reserve premium seating at the private oasis, enjoy a private island experience with a daybed or rent a luxury cabana for the perfect blend of sun, shade, comfort and style. The adults-only BARE Pool Lounge is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering guests poolside snacks and cocktails and live DJ performances.
What would a trip to Las Vegas be without a whole lot of live entertainment? Whether you're in the mood for a mind-blowing magic show, side-splitting comedy routine or an iconic Cirque du Soleil performance, The Mirage has got you covered.
Magician Shin Lim, the only person ever to win "America’s Got Talent" twice, is performing his live show LIMITLESS five nights a week at The Mirage Theatre. The resort's award-winning Aces of Comedy series is also must-see entertainment, featuring sets from comedy stars such as George Lopez, Gabriel Iglesias, Iliza Shlesinger, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Tosh, Ray Romano and David Spade, among others.
Meanwhile, LOVE, Cirque du Soleil's interpretation of The Beatles' legacy has racked up a plethora of accolades over the years and is sure to wow guests with 360-degree seating and a three-time Grammy-winning soundtrack.
Families will also love Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, where guests can come face to face with bottlenose dolphins, white tigers, lions and leopards. Additionally, special events are popping up all of the time. For example, this December, guests can even attend the NFR’s official after-party, Rodeo Vegas, for live viewing parties, drink specials and free nightly concerts featuring some of the biggest names in country music.
