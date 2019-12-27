The New and Improved Club Med Alpe d’Huez Welcomes Guests
In terms of travel, the phrase “all-inclusive” usually brings to mind tropical resorts scattered along all the best beachfront locales with watersports, entertainment, activities and unlimited amounts of food and drinks.
There’s no doubt the resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean provide fun for all types of travelers. However, the all-inclusive concept is not limited to only tropical destinations.
Club Med has resorts all over the world and invites travelers to experience the convenience of an all-inclusive ski vacation.
The company has several resorts with the all-inclusive ski concept available throughout France, Italy and Switzerland, and last week Club Med re-introduced Club Med Alpe d’Huez in France.
Located at 6,100 feet in the Grandes Rousses mountains, this resort was recently closed down to undergo a $110 million renovation.
It opened back up as a 4 Trident resort on December 15, 2019, and TravelPulse was on site as the property welcomed its very first guests to get a firsthand look at everything the all-new upscale property has to offer.
As a ski-in-ski-out resort, downhill skiing and snowboarding take the lead as top activities to participate in during a winter stay at Club Med Alpe d’Huez. Whether guests bring their favorite gear from home or rent it on property, they can hit the slopes bright and early and take in the sun-drenched scenery throughout the day.
The ski area, L’Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine, has slopes of all levels and more than 155 miles of runs with altitudes ranging between 5,905 feet and 10,925 feet. Runs include 18 black trails, 28 red trails, 31 blue trails and 34 green trails.
All guests—even ones as young as four years old–can take advantage of complimentary lessons and ski lift passes with their stay.
The downhill adventures are only one of the many winter sports visitors have access to in this area though. Additionally, travelers can choose to hike, showshoe and cross-country ski. There are even dog sledding and ice skating opportunities nearby as well.
Although it’s hard to resist the sunny slopes and breathtaking views, not everyone in the group may be interested in spending their days out in the snow. Back inside the resort, there are plenty of things to do to pass the time.
The 441-room resort was re-designed with guests of all ages in mind. There are specific rooms that invite children to use their imagination throughout the day, starting with baby rooms and going up to teenagers with each age accommodated in between.
Any children uninterested in spending their days skiing can choose to check out the library or enjoy board games, the playground or one of the many other indoor activities available.
Some visitors might have a hard time peeling themselves away from the slopes, but whether it’s squeezed in between lessons or set aside as an entire day dedicated to recovery, visiting the Club Med Spa by PAYOT is a must.
In addition to indulging in a treatment, adults can spend time before and after the service in the relaxing lounge area and steam room.
Travelers wanting to keep up with their fitness regimen will have no problem doing so at this resort. Classes are available throughout the day and include workouts such as yoga, core training, various types of cycling and more. To top it off, guests also have unlimited access to a pool and a hot tub.
It might be impossible to go hungry at Club Med Alpe d’Huez. In addition to enjoying meals at either Les Alpages Gourmet Lounge or Le Pic Blanc, the main restaurant, guests are constantly invited to indulge in delicious drinks and snacks throughout the day.
If waking up to the stunning views of mountains in place of beaches sounds like a welcome change, consider trying a different type of all-inclusive this winter. And if summer vacationing is more of interest, this property offers plenty of biking and hiking experiences in the warmer, less snowy months.
