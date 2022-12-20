The Premier Club at Casa de Campo Reveals Opening Date
Hotel & Resort Casa de Campo Claudette Covey December 20, 2022
The Premier Club at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic, which features 58 suites, will officially debut on December 24, 2022.
In all, the Premier Club suites include 26 Premier Junior Suites with king-sized beds, 27 Premier Junior Suites with double beds, four Premier One-Bedroom Suites and one Premier Presidential Suite.
Suite guests are privy to a host of amenities that are not available at other parts of the resort, such as Premier Club golf carts for navigating the property and private concierge services.
Premier Junior Suites and Premier Suites are equipped with private balconies or terraces, 55- and 65-inch Smart TVs with international cable and streaming channels, wet bar, beverages and more.
The three-bedroom Premier Presidential Suite includes a private office area, full kitchen with a separate staff entrance, a dining room table seating up to eight people and a family/living room along with 75-inch Smart TVs.
