The Resort Offering Unlimited Distinction in the Mexican Caribbean

At Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort, luxury and comfort reach their maximum expression, which makes the stay a memorable experience of pleasure and fun for the whole family.
Located in the far north on one of the most charming beaches and in the hot spot of Cancun's nightlife, this extraordinary resort is ideal for enjoying days of sun, sea, and sand on deckchairs or comfortable beds while enjoying a refreshing cocktail.
The experience starts from the reception where, with the characteristic Mexican hospitality, the staff indicates the way to check-in in a large lobby decorated with artwork and fine furniture, as well as hanging plants that provide a pleasant feeling of freshness and good taste.
Once in the rooms, guests are greeted by the most extraordinary views of the Mexican Caribbean with various shades of blue and green and a beach of the finest white sand. The exclusive and spacious suites feature private balconies and terraces from which guests admire a spectacular view of the ocean and the vast swimming pool of the resort.
Lovers of the deep ocean can book diving and snorkeling tours and enjoy this privileged Caribbean site's incredible coral reefs and abundant biodiversity. They also have options to practice water sports such as kayaking, and paddle board, among others, and even choose some tours to spend the day visiting amusement parks and know protected nature reserves to live in the lush nature of Cancun.
Body and Soul Balance
After a busy day, there is nothing better than relaxing in Gem Spa, the best place anyone can imagine to restore the balance between body and spirit with treatments inspired by gem therapy. This practice is carried out with the help of stones or crystals with energetic properties to heal and relax the body and mind.
The atmosphere of Gem Spa immerses guests in an experience of tranquility and spiritual joy as they walk through cool marble floors to reach an impressive high-tech hydro-massage pool and enjoy a pleasant healing ritual accompanied by the purifying aroma of eucalyptus. The treatment detoxifies the skin with caresses of hot and fresh water combined with high and low pressures. The circuit starts in an aromatherapy steam room, multi-jet shower, clay steam room, and an ice room where ice crystals close the body's pores and activate metabolism.
Those looking for a relaxing massage will be pleased to know that there is a glass lift that takes you to the various treatment rooms. After walking through warm corridors decorated with motifs of the wisdom of the Ancient East, soft lighting, and discreetly aromatized, the guests are welcomed by qualified therapists in these millenary techniques to enter a mystical world in which their chakras will reach the much-needed balance.
The purifying massage repertoire includes combinations of techniques that provide refreshing and relaxing experiences, such as those using bamboo canes to slide through the body, Swedish healing herbs, Chinese reflexology, body wrap with chocolate, and essential oils, among others. In addition, there is the option to request the VIP cabin for a romantic and luxurious treatment experience for couples. Finally, at the end of the different experiences, guests relax with a refreshing tea and heat therapy on the neck, concluding the magical cycle of body and soul renewal.
While all this happens, at Coral KidZ Club, children live incredible adventures supervised by a unique team of caregivers. They play in a modern, safe space designed to have fun and learn with cooking activities, theater with dressing rooms, and even costumes for creating plays or musicals. In addition, there are electronic games, small playhouses for the kids, a space for piñatas and manual activities, and skylights overlooking the sea. However, one of the most exciting parts of this fun site is the exterior. It was recreated in a jungle environment where children play exploring ancient Mayan ruins with bones of a massive dinosaur until reaching a splash pool where the excitement comes to its maximum in fun waterfalls with slides. For teens, the resort offers a variety of beach and pool activities, including water polo, yoga, water aerobics, and bingo, plus ping-pong, pool, and board games.
World-Class Cuisine and Service
One of the great differentiators of Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort is the quality of its restaurants, where the finest international specialties are offered. For example, guests in Viña del Mar have an extensive buffet of healthy breakfasts, fresh juices, and traditional Mexican dishes. In the afternoon, the menu offers Italian specialties. On the other hand, Isla Convoy, located outside and facing the sea, features an incredible variety of seafood recipes, a buffet or a la carte, refreshing drinks, and delicious cocktails. Another one is Café, a European-style lunch and dinner restaurant accompanied by desserts and coffee.
For dinner, the resort boasts world-class venues offering sophisticated international cuisine. One of them is Le Basilic, an award-winning restaurant with a refined tasting menu based on flavors from French and Mediterranean cuisines. In addition, guests enjoy live piano and ballet performances while enjoying their meals.
Another critical place is The Table, where guests enjoy an interactive gastronomic experience with video mapping, which includes a tasting menu and drinks based on Mexican ingredients, accompanied by music with pre-Columbian instruments and a live performance that makes visitors travel through the country's rich history. Another one is Tuscany Trattoria, an elegant place surrounded by art and antiques and with gastronomic options of Italian cuisine. Finally, La Joya offers Mexican dishes, classic drinks, and a tequila lounge to enjoy mariachi music. To all this fantastic gastronomic offer, guests can add pool and beach bars and a lobby bar where there is always music and fun.
