The W Hotels Brand Is Coming to Playa Del Carmen
Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen January 13, 2020
Marriott International, Inc. has announced that it has signed an agreement with Fibra Inn to bring the W Hotels brand to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula for the first time. The 218-room, oceanfront W Playa del Carmen is expected to open in 2023.
“We are excited to work with hotel developer Fibra Inn to open a cutting-edge W hotel in Playa del Carmen, a destination ready for the brand’s bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International. “This important signing underscores the impressive growth of our luxury portfolio in the region – and across Mexico.”
Fibra Inn currently has a portfolio of 39 properties, 7 of which are with Marriott International. Upon opening, the new W Playa del Carmen is expected to provide guests an exciting, new lodging option that embodies the W Hotels brand’s philosophy of “work hard, play hard.” Fibra Inn’s plan for the hotel includes:
- Multiple indoor and outdoor food and beverage venues
- Signature WET Deck
- AWAY Spa
- FIT Fitness Centre
- Resort beach club
- Rooftop bar
- 500-square-metres of space for meetings and events
“Our plan for the W Playa del Carmen is critical to our goal to diversify the beach destination’s lodging base, which currently lacks quality luxury lifestyle properties,” Oscar Calvillo, Fibra Inn’s CEO said, which own of several properties in the destination. “This project will elevate the offering in this prime destination with this fun and energetic brand.”
