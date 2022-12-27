The World's Priciest New Year's Eve Destinations Revealed
According to a new survey conducted by CheapHotels.org, New York City is the most expensive destination in the world for New Year’s Eve accommodations in 2022.
The survey compared hotel rates across 50 major cities around the world. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room for a three-night stay between Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2 was recorded. Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars and with generally positive guest reviews were taken into account.
The least expensive New York City room came in at $312 per night. Miami ranked second with a nightly rate of $297, with Sydney, Australia coming in at a close third.
London took fourth place, listed as the priciest European city with a rate of $275 per night and Tokyo, Japan led the way for Asian destinations at $232.
Compared to New Year's Eve 2021, when travel to certain destinations was still heavily affected by COVID-19 restrictions, Tokyo's rates are more than 300 percent pricier this year. Another destination showing a significant rate increase is Marrakech, Morocco, where prices have more than tripled compared to 2021.
The world’s priciest destinations for New Year’s Eve accommodations this year covering the period from Friday December 30 to Monday, January 2 include:
1. New York City—$312
2. Miami Beach—$297
3. Sydney—$295
4. London—$275
5. Nashville—$257
6. Edinburgh—$234
7. Tokyo—$232
8. Dubai—$230
9. Cancun—$217
10. Venice—$214
