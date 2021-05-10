This Hotel Chain Is Planning Your Campervan Road Trip For You
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 10, 2021
The Hoxton hotel chain has created four great itineraries to help summer vacationers across the globe enjoy campervan experiences. Leave the planning to Camp Hox and enjoy driving through California, Holland, Normandy or the south-eastern U.K. You don’t even need to rent or own a camper!
Camp Hox officially launched as a response to the pandemic last summer. The 12-tent pop-up in Oxfordshire allowed guests to social distance within the countryside and rewind, all with hotel-quality comforts. It sold out within days and so this summer, Camp Hox has been upgraded to campervan experiences in four different countries.
“Last summer we pulled Camp Hox together in record time and it was incredibly popular and well received,” said Martina Luger, The Hoxton’s CMO. “We love the idea of being able to take The Hoxton experience outside of our four walls and explore what that might look like, allowing us to curate not just a space but a whole Hoxton-curated adventure for our guests. This year’s campervan experience strives to celebrate the idea of getting back out there exploring, and responds to what people are really wanting and needing right now. We can’t wait to see the adventures unfold.”
In the U.S., guests can take the Win(e)d down the Windows journey, which includes two nights in a Mercedes Sprinter campervan and one night at The Hoxton.The journey starts from The Hoxton, Downtown LA and heads north to Windrose Farm in Paso Robles, stopping at vintage shops and wineries along the way. The Hoxton also provides every guest with a guide to the best restaurants, beaches, scenery and more along the way.
The vans include radios, toiletries, coffee, bikes, food, drinks and more, all provided through The Hoxton. The campervan experience begins at $1,200 for two adults.
