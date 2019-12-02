Travel Advisors Honored at Grand Velas Riviera Maya
WHY IT RATES: This event provided travel agents an opportunity to experience everything the Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort has to offer. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Being a travel advisor associated with Velas Resorts has its perks and retributions. On November 8 through November 10 of the present year, travel agents from the US and Canada were honored at the “Partner of the Year 2019” event, which took place at Grand Velas Riviera Maya.
This weekend getaway was hosted by Velas Resorts in order to reward the travel specialists and advisors and thank them for their extraordinary support, not only in booking nights in the resorts and hotels all over Mexico but in helping to promote the brand’s properties.
With nearly two dozen people specialized in luxury travels, the guests were welcomed into an All-Inclusive experience to pamper their senses and live a sublime experience.
After a complete-resort tour, the attendees were taken into Zen Grand, one of the three different ambiances in Grand Velas Riviera Maya, for a luncheon where they were able to create their own guacamole using different Mexican-based ingredients. The next day, the travel agents were gathered in the same place for a morning meditation session, inspired by the Mayan culture.
“[Travel advisors] are the number one factor around credibility when it comes to getting new clients,” said Mr. Juan Vela Ruiz, vice-president of Velas Resorts, who was also in attendance of the annual event. “I need somebody who can come up to clients and say, ‘This is true. I’ve been there. I know it.’”
This is the main reason why the top producers are invited to this luxurious weekend, not only to be rewarded but to know, love and experience what they’re selling.
With different special activities and an exclusive oceanfront gala to close the perfect retreat, each guest was delighted with an exquisite gourmet dinner.
Additionally, Caroline Boily, a groups and incentives manager at Voyages Laurier du Vallon based in Quebec, won the award for being Velas Resorts’ top Groups producer; she successfully booked more than 1,500 room nights at the properties last year alone.
On the other hand, Julie Shifrin was recognized as the top producer fits and Velas Ambassador 2019.
Next year, the brand will be celebrating “Partner of the Year 2020” in Grand Velas Los Cabos. Travel specialists will be surrounded by the destination’s splendor and the assurance that they will be rewarded for making an alliance with Velas Resorts.
In addition, we invite you to join the Velas Experts program, which provides many benefits for the agents and makes them part of a big family, because what they sell are not their properties and its facilities, but sybarite experiences and a world-class service that goes above and beyond the All-Inclusive definition.
*Nightly rates at Grand Velas Riviera Maya from December 25, 2019, to January 4, 2020 start at $972 in the Zen Grand ambiance. From January 5 to February 14, nightly rates start at $472 USD in the Zen Grand ambiance. Rates are per person based on double occupancy and include luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuities and more.
For reservations or additional information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.rivieramaya.grandvelas.com.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
