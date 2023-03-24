Last updated: 12:17 PM ET, Fri March 24 2023

Travel Talk: How the ROI of Hotel Business Is Shifting

Hotel & Resort TravelPulse Staff March 24, 2023

How the ROI of Hotel Business Is Shifting

This episode of Travel Talk delves into the hotel segment and where money is being spent.

Jeffrey Weinstein, editor in chief of the recently launched Hotel Investment Today, speaks with PhocusWire Editor in Chief Mitra Sorrells and Northstar Travel Group Executive Vice President of Marketing Mary Pat Sullivan about how the hospitality sector has rebounded from the recession and what’s on the horizon.

The panel discusses some of the latest hotel tech developments and innovations, from enhancing their apps to encourage greater loyalty and “stickiness” to monetization tactics beyond room revenue. The group of Northstar Travel Group thought leaders also look at strategies around managing staffing challenges and improving profitability.

Watch the video above to learn the latest developments in the hotel business.

