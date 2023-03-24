Travel Talk: How the ROI of Hotel Business Is Shifting
Hotel & Resort TravelPulse Staff March 24, 2023
This episode of Travel Talk delves into the hotel segment and where money is being spent.
Jeffrey Weinstein, editor in chief of the recently launched Hotel Investment Today, speaks with PhocusWire Editor in Chief Mitra Sorrells and Northstar Travel Group Executive Vice President of Marketing Mary Pat Sullivan about how the hospitality sector has rebounded from the recession and what’s on the horizon.
The panel discusses some of the latest hotel tech developments and innovations, from enhancing their apps to encourage greater loyalty and “stickiness” to monetization tactics beyond room revenue. The group of Northstar Travel Group thought leaders also look at strategies around managing staffing challenges and improving profitability.
Watch the video above to learn the latest developments in the hotel business.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS