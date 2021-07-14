Travel Through New York for a Stay at the Harbor Hotels
Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen July 14, 2021
It’s been over a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world has since been slowly trying to return to a state of normalcy. Travelers, in particular, have been eager to resume the exploration of new hotels and cities. However, the Harbor Hotel Collection has been offering a refuge for travelers all along.
While New York’s densely packed cities were hit hard during the height of the pandemic, the state's Harbor Hotels have been taking all the necessary precautions to ensure guests have safe and satisfactory stays. In addition, surrounding local attractions have continued to do their part to welcome tourists, offering the temptation for travelers to partake in an Empire State Road Trip.
It is difficult to pick which location to stay at first, but travelers can always save the other locations for future trips. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel is located on the picturesque shores of Chautauqua Lake. Not only can guests enjoy both an indoor and outdoor pool and the sights of the boats docked nearby from Lakehouse Tap & Grille (located at all three Harbor Hotels), but they can also enjoy the culture of Chautauqua County.
One of the crown jewels of the area is the National Comedy Center, an interactive museum that is sure to delight any fan of comedy. The museum was built to honor the great Lucille Ball’s memory; naturally, the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Museum is also located nearby, to celebrate the comedian’s hometown of Jamestown.
Hiking fans will love the many trails available to explore in Chautauqua County, from the scenic local state forests to the stunning natural rock formations of the Panama Rock Scenic Park. After a long day of hiking, guests can return to the hotel and kick back with a drink at the Carousel Bar.
If you decide to take a road trip to the next hotel, the Finger Lakes Wine Country Harbor Hotel would be the closest location in Watkins Glen. It is recommended tourists try visiting a few attractions along the way, including Allegany State Park, the Corning Museum of Glass and the Rockwell Museum.
Hikers can look forward to a trip to Watkins Glen State Park and enjoy a long hike alongside placid rivers and scenic waterfalls. The heat won’t be much of a concern, as visitors can walk under the falls in certain areas along the trails. The Park has recently undergone a $6.5 million renovation with educational displays and viewing areas where visitors can enjoy the view of one of the larger waterfalls.
For a more relaxed activity, visitors can book a boat tour aboard Captain Bill’s to learn the history of Seneca Lake and enjoy the gorgeous views. Tourists can then sit down for food and drinks at the nearby Seneca Harbor Station restaurant. Alternatively, Watkins Glen is home to various wineries, such as the nearby Lakewood Vineyards.
Last but certainly not least, is the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel. Located on the picturesque St. Lawrence River, this Harbor Hotel provides its guests with stunning views of castles and lighthouses. A visit to the 1000 Islands must include a tour of Boldt Castle, the crown jewel on the St. Lawrence River, where photo opportunities are endless. The breathtaking historic castle is accessible through a three-minute boat shuttle from the Yacht House on the shore.
Boat enthusiasts will also enjoy the Antique Boat Museum, located closer to the hotel in Clayton. Visitors can discover the museum’s collection of over 300 beautiful boats and thousands of freshwater nautical artifacts.
Regardless of whether travelers opt to spend a vacation at all three Harbor Hotels or visit each hotel on separate occasions, these properties will leave guests wanting to return for more.
