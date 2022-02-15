Last updated: 11:19 AM ET, Tue February 15 2022

Travelers Can Save 22 Percent Off Atlantic Paradise Island With This Flash Sale

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lacey Pfalz February 15, 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas
Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Atlantis Paradise Island will be celebrating a new flash sale beginning February 22, 2022 offering 22 percent savings on the resort’s best available rates.

In celebration of the historic date 2/22/22, the resort is offering a two-day flash sale beginning February 22 and ending February 23, in which future guests can enjoy savings of 22 percent, with rates starting at $222 a night.

The applicable resort neighborhood categories include The Royal, The Cover, The Coral and The Reef. Stays are eligible for the promotion if they are booked February 22 or 23 for travel from February 22 through December 22, 2022 and are at least two nights.

Travelers who are members of Atlantis Paradise Island’s email newsletter can enjoy early access to the sale beginning February 17. Travelers can sign up for the email newsletter here to get early access to the 2/22/22 flash sale.

In addition to the new flash sale, future Atlantis guests can enjoy bundling their air and hotel stay with a bundle package, which can save up to $300. This offer is available now through November 30, 2022.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island, please click here.

