Traveling With a Cause
December 02, 2019
Relaxing, having fun and not doing anything...that's what going on vacation is all about, right? Not necessarily—at Sandos Hotels and Resorts in Mexico, travelers are presented with the opportunity to have all of those things while making a difference at the same time.
The Sandos Foundation
Now, readers may be thinking, "how can someone possibly have a normal vacation while having the weight of helping on their shoulders?" At Sandos, that weight is lifted off by the Sandos Foundation, a foundation that makes helping the environment, local culture and local communities seemingly fun, rewarding and easier for Sandos' guests and staff.
The Sandos Foundation and Sandos Hotels and Resorts have programs that help and support each of the Sandos hotels in local environments and communities with any problems or issues they face, and here are a few of these programs:
Pack for a Purpose
When packing for a vacation, the thought of what needs to be packed is often something travelers think about a lot. The perfect outfits, swimsuits, sunblock, etc. Those are all so important, but what if you packed something that could make a huge difference and wouldn't take up that much space?
Pack for a Purpose is a program that Sandos supports throughout its hotels, and it helps the communities that surround each one of its hotels in Mexico. Though the most sought after donations are school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, backpacks, etc, they also take clothing and toy donations.
Because all Sandos Hotels and Resorts are plastic-free, any toy donations are asked to be handcrafted toys made by local artisans; this helps protect the environment AND support local crafters. These donations help the development of children as they promote education and creativity.
The Last Witness Tour
Imagine the feeling of being transported through time and experiencing a once in a lifetime opportunity. Well, that's exactly what you get with The Last Witness Tour, a tour that explores the hidden life of living Mayans in a traditional Mayan community.
Guests at Sandos Playacar and Sandos Caracol can learn and see first hand the traditional way of life of the Mayan people and hear the life testimonies of a Mayan Elder.
Now you may be wondering how this tour helps. All of the proceeds that come out of this tour are given directly to the Mayan community. The goal of this tour isn't to gain a huge profit like other excursions typically do; instead, it's designed to promote the Mayan Culture and continue the story and knowledge of the Mayans.
Promoting Local Talent
On certain days of the week, guests at Sandos Cancun, Sandos Caracol and Sandos Playacar can often find people selling homemade crafts around the resort. These people are Mayans, and they are selling homemade and traditional goods, such as bracelets, lanterns, clothing, jewelry, paintings and so much more.
Through the support of Xyatt (a local association), these Mayan Artisans are able to sell their crafts and goods free of charge to guests. In doing this, the Mayan culture is promoted not only in Mexico but throughout the world as guests take their goods home.
In Sandos Finisterra, a group of strong women that is part of the Instituto de las Mujeres del Municipio de Los Cabos (Women's Institute of the Municipality of Los Cabos) gathers together throughout the week to also sell handmade goods and crafts. This allows these women to strengthen their economy and promote the local culture.
Vacations are often relaxing adventures for those in need of a break from the everyday life routine. Unfortunately, not everyone gets to enjoy that luxury. That is why traveling with a cause is so apparent at Sandos Hotels and Resorts, and a little can go a long way.
So on your next vacation, think about the things you can do to help, and just like with Sandos, it's often extremely easy, and the impacts of these positive actions are never-ending. Choose to make a difference—the decision is in your hands.
