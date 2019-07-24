TravelPulse Q&A: Celebrating National Tequila Day at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
What better place to be on National Tequila Day than in Mexico?
There are numerous resorts throughout Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya and many other popular tourist destinations that have events lined up for the day in order to give guests a fun celebration.
Samantha Hardy, a representative from Playa Hotels & Resorts, recently provided an inside scoop on what to expect during a stay at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta on National Tequila Day.
TravelPulse (TP): How will Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta be celebrating National Tequila Day?
Samantha Hardy (SH): There will be a special event at Palmas' Terrace with some appetizers and special drinks all made from tequila, highlighting different flavors that many wouldn’t think would pair well together.
In addition to the specialty drinks, there will be tequila tastings done with a Tequilier which will allow guests to learn the proper way to drink tequila along with the history behind how it is made. Discounts on tequila bottles will also be available after the tasting if guests would like to take home some of the tequila that they have tried.
TP: What highlights do guests staying at these resorts this month have to look forward to?
SH: Our Hamburger Fest includes nine different hamburgers from all our Hyatt Ziva properties. Our guests can enjoy them at Blaze Restaurant, and on Mondays and Wednesdays, we have some samples at our Food Cart at our Main Pool. In addition to this, our food cart by the pool changes daily with different treats for the guests to indulge in.
Our Kayak Tour is completely free, and guests can ask at our Activities Desk about the schedule. Another activity that is popular among guests is the Jungle Tour. This is where guests can walk into the jungle with a guide from the property and learn more about Puerto Vallarta and its surrounding nature. This is also included with a guest's stay.
Visitors can also enjoy our National Tequila Day Cocktail at Palmas' Terrace, and at Trattoria Restaurant, guests can look for the Captain Alejandro Mendez, who will make a special margarita at the table.
TP: What other beverages will be available during this time for those who may not drink Tequila?
SH: There will be an international liquor bar for those who prefer other liquor rather than tequila. The property will also be making non-alcoholic options of the specialty tequila drinks they are serving for those who would like to try without the alcohol.
