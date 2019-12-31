Treat the Family to a Cancun Vacation This Year
Codie Liermann December 31, 2019
As people wrap up the year, and in this case the decade, they start to reflect on everything they did and all the highs and lows of the year. For many people, the times spent with family stand out as some of the biggest highlights from 2019.
So why not begin 2020 on the right foot with a family vacation? Or at least get one on the books so everyone has something to look forward to.
For a conveniently located destination and a resort with fun-filled activities for all ages, look no further than Hyatt Ziva Cancun.
This property is part of the Playa Hotels & Resorts collection, and its in a prime location on Cancun’s most desirable peninsula. Beauty is everywhere as the resort is surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on three sides.
Both pool and beach people will be satisfied with plenty of areas to camp out for the day. Kids can spend the afternoons splashing around in the water, and parents can soak in the sun and Caribbean breeze with a good book.
This resort sets itself apart with unique amenities such as a microbrewery, private piers that host candlelit dinners and a fitness center open 24/7.
The youngest ones in the family can choose to spend their days at the KidZ Club enjoying age-appropriate activities and meeting other young guests, while adults have their own agendas which can include a visit to the Zen Spa and evenings filled with dancing at Sky Lounge at Punta Vista Roof Top Bar.
Hyatt Ziva Cancun boasts three infinity pools, 10 dining venues, seven bars and lounges, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, snorkeling and much more.
From playing competitive pool volleyball games and enjoying cocktails in the oversized hot tub to paddleboarding and kayaking the breathtaking coast and snorkeling in the crystal-clear water, families have endless opportunities to make lasting memories together.
Whether it’s for a spring break or a summer getaway, or simply a trip early in the year to escape the cold winter at home, treat the family to a Cancun vacation this year at Hyatt Ziva Cancun.
Travelers looking for a more laidback, mature atmosphere can check out the nearby adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cancun resort.
