Tru by Hilton Debuts in Mexico
Hilton’s innovative hotel brand, Tru by Hilton announced the opening of its first property in Mexico and its second in the Caribbean and Latin America.
The 120-room Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora is located near the bustling city center of Fundidora. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton offers a vibrant, affordable, and young at heart hotel experience that remains simplified and rooted in value.
“The opening of Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora is a testament to the brand’s tremendous growth and its ability to meet our guests’ evolving needs in destinations they want to travel,” said Tru by Hilton brand leader Andrew Harp. “Since opening our first property in the Caribbean and Latin America in early 2022, we have been looking forward to expanding our presence to give guests a truly unique hotel stay."
Monterrey Fundidora is the first property in the Caribbean and Latin America to feature Hilton’s new regionally-inspired prototype with new room layouts, an updated exterior and color palette, and localized food and beverage offerings.
Signature elements include a large lobby called The Zone, with areas to work, play, eat and lounge. A complimentary build-your-own ‘Top It’ breakfast bar features healthy, sweet and savory items, along with a 24/7 ‘Eat & Sip’ market with gourmet snacks and drinks.
Fitness centers offer the latest fitness trends including barre, resistance bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.
“As we expand Tru’s footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America, we are grateful to partner with experienced owners to introduce this vibrant brand in sought-after markets to meet the demand of the global traveler,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president of development, architecture and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “We are excited to welcome guests to Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora and look forward to delivering our renowned hospitality in a second Mexico property with Tru by Hilton Saltillo expected to open in 2025."
Tru by Hilton boasts 225 open hotels and a pipeline of more than 240 properties. Caribbean and Latin America openings will include Brazil’s Chapeco in 2023 and Chile’s Chillan Ferret and Punta Cana Airport in the Dominican Republic in 2024. Costa Rica’s San Jose Airport will open in 2025 and Brazil’s Sao Paulo in 2026.
Hilton’s portfolio in the Caribbean and Latin America includes 200 hotels and resorts with a pipeline of more than 100 hotels throughout the region.
