Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Thu January 19 2023

Tru by Hilton Debuts in Mexico

Hotel & Resort Noreen Kompanik January 19, 2023

Monterrey, Mexico
Monterrey, Mexico. (photo via danyboyfarias / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hilton’s innovative hotel brand, Tru by Hilton announced the opening of its first property in Mexico and its second in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The 120-room Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora is located near the bustling city center of Fundidora. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton offers a vibrant, affordable, and young at heart hotel experience that remains simplified and rooted in value.

ADVERTISING

Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
accor, handwritten collection, Accor, Le Splendid Hotel La d

Accor Introduces Independent Midscale Hotel Portfolio...

LEGOLAND New York

LEGOLAND New York Announces Opening Date for Water Playground

Delta Air Lines check-in counter at JFK Airport, JFK, New York, Delta, airport

Delta Air Lines Continues Transformation at New York’s...

A rendering of The Lexi lobby

First Cannabis-Friendly Hotel to Debut in Las Vegas

“The opening of Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora is a testament to the brand’s tremendous growth and its ability to meet our guests’ evolving needs in destinations they want to travel,” said Tru by Hilton brand leader Andrew Harp. “Since opening our first property in the Caribbean and Latin America in early 2022, we have been looking forward to expanding our presence to give guests a truly unique hotel stay."

Monterrey Fundidora is the first property in the Caribbean and Latin America to feature Hilton’s new regionally-inspired prototype with new room layouts, an updated exterior and color palette, and localized food and beverage offerings.

Signature elements include a large lobby called The Zone, with areas to work, play, eat and lounge. A complimentary build-your-own ‘Top It’ breakfast bar features healthy, sweet and savory items, along with a 24/7 ‘Eat & Sip’ market with gourmet snacks and drinks.

Fitness centers offer the latest fitness trends including barre, resistance bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

“As we expand Tru’s footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America, we are grateful to partner with experienced owners to introduce this vibrant brand in sought-after markets to meet the demand of the global traveler,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president of development, architecture and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “We are excited to welcome guests to Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora and look forward to delivering our renowned hospitality in a second Mexico property with Tru by Hilton Saltillo expected to open in 2025."

Tru by Hilton boasts 225 open hotels and a pipeline of more than 240 properties. Caribbean and Latin America openings will include Brazil’s Chapeco in 2023 and Chile’s Chillan Ferret and Punta Cana Airport in the Dominican Republic in 2024. Costa Rica’s San Jose Airport will open in 2025 and Brazil’s Sao Paulo in 2026.

Hilton’s portfolio in the Caribbean and Latin America includes 200 hotels and resorts with a pipeline of more than 100 hotels throughout the region.

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Noreen Kompanik

accor, handwritten collection, Accor, Le Splendid Hotel La d'Annecy, Annecy France

Accor Introduces Independent Midscale Hotel Portfolio...

Richard Branson Announces Consolidated Virgin Hotels Collection Brand

gallery icon 17 Private Island Resorts Worth Visiting in 2023

Club Med Offers Quality Ski Vacations at Affordable Rates

First Cannabis-Friendly Hotel to Debut in Las Vegas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS