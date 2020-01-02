Trump International Beach Resort Announces 2020 ‘Artsea’ Saturdays
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort January 02, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The 'ArtSea' Saturdays are back by popular demand, and guests staying at Trump International Beach Resort are invited to participate. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Returning for its second season, Trump International Beach Resort Miami’s ‘ArtSea’ series will bring a fresh new lineup of free, interactive art, music and cultural offerings to Sunny Isles Beach.
Along with its new partner the Arts & Business Council of Miami, the iconic South Florida resort welcomes guests, visitors and the public to mix and mingle with their toes in the sand during select Saturdays in 2020.
Each event will feature unique art, music and cultural experiences, ranging from painting and photography to sculptures and hands-on art activations. Moving to its new venue at Gili’s Beach Club, the series’ beachside setting will be ideal for the whole family, offering something for the young and the young at heart.
All ages will enjoy one-of-a-kind interactive art while taking in picture-perfect sunsets, accompanied by warm ocean breezes and underscored by beats from local favorite DJ Nuny Love.
Beach games will keep the young ones entertained, while adults can have their own fun, cozying up by the fire pit in relaxed beachside lounge furniture and sipping on specialty cocktails in quintessentially winter-in-South Florida-style.
The 2020 dates for ArtSea Saturdays are as follows:
Saturday, January 18 - Wish Fish
To kick off the New Year, a local South Florida artist will be painting an extravagant ‘Wish Fish.’ Attendees will be invited to join the interactive art table to decorate paper fish scales and write their own wishes to include on this unique piece of art. The evening will also include an art exhibit by the featured artist as well as a selfie station with props for fun, memorable photos.
Saturday, February 15 - Heart Art
Attendees are invited to ‘share the love’ at this fun happy hour with an artsy twist. The featured artist will paint a heart-themed piece, and participants will be able to create their own heart masterpieces based on the artist’s work. A selfie station with a five-foot inflatable heart and heart props will provide Instagram-ready photos. An exhibit featuring the artist’s work will also be on display.
Saturday, March 14 - Spread Your Wings
This fun happy hour with the arts will feature magnificent Florida photos by photographer Keith Spurlock. Attendees will also be able to have their photos taken at the amazing Spread Your Wings art by Maria Patino and share their own beautiful beach photos to win prizes.
Saturday, April 25 - Spring is in the Air
For an evening of spring fun, one of Miami’s jewelry artisans will design and present a series of unique pieces. An interactive art table will feature fun spring-related pieces for participants to personalize. Attendees will also be able to share their memorable evening in selfies with five-foot inflatable heart and spring props.
Admission and valet parking for all events are complimentary. Lite bites and drink specials will be available.
For more information please call 855-807-1933 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.
SOURCE: Trump International Beach Resort press release.
For more information on Trump International Beach Resort, Miami, Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS