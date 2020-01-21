Trump International Beach Resort Miami Welcomes Guests for Super Bowl LIV
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort January 21, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Hotels are selling out quickly, but Trump International Beach Resort in Miami still has rooms available for Super Bowl weekend. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Who: The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort is ready to welcome guests visiting Miami for the Super Bowl LIV weekend.
What: The closest, full-service beachfront resort to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Trump International Beach Resort is offering rooms starting at $798 per night, based on double occupancy.
Additionally, guests looking for added convenience can book the Valet & Play offer with rates starting at $832 per night, which includes valet parking for one vehicle, 20 percent off food and beverage and 20 percent off spa services. A 3-night minimum stay starting Friday, January 31, 2020, is required. Rates are exclusive of taxes and fees.
Trump International Beach Resort offers a home-away-from-home with all of the amenities and conveniences of a luxury resort retreat. The property offers families 360 elegant and spacious guest rooms and suites, each featuring a furnished balcony to enjoy the ocean breeze.
Junior suites and higher room categories include in-room washer and dryer, and all one- and two-bedroom suites feature a fully stocked kitchen. Bathrooms are spacious and stylish, with glass-enclosed showers, deep-soaking tubs, bathrobes and premium bath amenities.
Guests can lounge poolside or play in the water at the beachfront grotto-style pool featuring waterfalls, lagoons and hot tubs. Basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball and kickball are now available to guests, as well as paddleboards, kayaks and jet skis for an unforgettable adventure on the water.
Where: Trump International Beach Resort Miami is located at 18001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida 33160.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit www.trumpmiami.com.
SOURCE: Trump International Beach Resort press release.
For more information on Trump International Beach Resort, Miami, Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS