Trump Organization Looking to Sell DC Hotel
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli October 25, 2019
The Trump Organization—the company run by Donald Trump until he became president in 2016 and ceded the leadership to his family—is looking to sell its hotel in Washington D.C.
Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump, the president’s son, confirmed the move in a statement to ABC News.
“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” Eric Trump said. “Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel, and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options.”
The company has hired, JLL, a real estate firm, to market the property.
Though the Trumps would likely never capitulate, the decision to sell could be motivated by criticism of the family-owned businesses that some see as a conflict of interest.
The hotel has become a meeting spot for current and former administration officials and many seeking to do business with the United States. In addition, ABC noted that ‘since Trump's victory in November 2016, various Republicans and conservative groups have spent at least $2.5 million at the Washington hotel, including more than half a million from the Republican National Committee and pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, campaign finance reports show.’
The President came under fire last week after saying the United States would host the G7 summit in 2020 at his Doral Resort in Miami.
The Trump Organization is aiming to make more than $500 million for the lease rights, sources told ABC News.
