Two Palladium Resorts Earn AAA Four Diamond Ratings
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group September 17, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Both Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa received Four Diamond Ratings. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Palladium Hotel Group announces that two of its resorts in Mexico, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa, recently earned Four Diamond Ratings from AAA. The prestigious designation is given to only six percent of all AAA Inspected & Approved lodgings in North America.
During the AAA inspection process, AAA representatives conduct unannounced visits to each property and survey its characteristics, including the exterior, public areas, guest rooms and bathrooms, and service, with a focus on the overall guest experience.
Candidates for the AAA Four Diamond Rating specifically must provide guests with a comprehensive level of hospitality as measured at key guest service interaction points, including check-in/check-out, room delivery, housekeeping and general/concierge services.
“We’re proud that Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa have earned this significant distinction from AAA,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, Palladium Hotel Group’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing – The Americas. “The award underscores our resorts’ commitment to excellent hospitality, and we look forward to welcoming more AAA/CAA members who have discovered the properties as a result.”
One of Palladium Hotel Group’s newest hotels in Mexico, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa opened in November 2018. The all-inclusive beachfront property is located in Costa Mujeres, about 35 minutes northeast of the Cancun International Airport.
Great for families, groups of friends or couples, the resort boasts 670 spacious suites (including swim-up suites and loft suites), seven à la carte restaurants, an international show cooking restaurant and four swimming pools. Its striking modern architecture and furnishings reflect Palladium Hotel Group’s emerging focus on luxury.
The resort also offers a Family Selection, which features private areas of the resort, enhanced amenities, services and activities for families looking to make the most of their vacation.
Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa is located in Riviera Maya and takes its name from the stunning stretch of beach it overlooks.
Featuring beautiful traditional architecture that blends seamlessly with elegant modern accents, the resort offers 264 suites (including a wellness suite and romance bungalows), nine à la carte restaurants and five international and show cooking restaurants.
Guests of the resort enjoy complimentary access to all facilities and activities at the neighboring Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa.
Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts are located in Costa Mujeres, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Jamaica; Brazil; and Ibiza, Spain. For more information and bookings, contact your preferred travel professional, visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com or call 1-888-237-1226.
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
