Underrated Resorts Throughout Mexico
Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes October 20, 2022
Mexico has resorts that, although not as famous as those of large international hotel chains, offer the highest quality services for their visitors. Here are four resorts that offer amenities and experiences that meet the demands and expectations of national and international guests.
Elcano Acapulco Hotel
This resort is located in the center of the fabulous bay of Acapulco, a few minutes away from Icacos Beach and Playa Condesa and on the main avenue of this fascinating Pacific port. The area stands out for its great activity and fun with nightclubs, restaurants, and arenas of artistic and sports events, among others.
Elcano Acapulco also offers its guests first-class amenities and excellent services in spaces designed for family fun or for those looking for couple experiences with top-of-the-line services and amenities, as well as accommodation in luxurious and spacious rooms with sea views, private terraces, and swimming pool with four jacuzzis and direct access to one of the most fun beaches in Acapulco.
For food lovers, Bambuco Restaurant offers breakfasts with a wide variety of fresh fruits, juices, hot drinks, and a homemade bakery. For lunch and dinner, there are à la carte options with Mexican and Spanish specialties.
Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta
This all-inclusive resort is located on the shores of Banderas Bay, in the heart of the hotel zone, and features fun amenities for the whole family, such as outdoor pools, a spa, a gym, Kids Club, and tennis courts, among others. In addition, Villa del Palmar has excellent restaurants offering national and international specialties.
At Bay Breeze Spa and Salon, visitors can take relaxing facials and massages that include the application of aromatic pads on the back to eliminate stress and strain on the muscles, while receiving a delicate massage on legs and feet with pressure points to achieve a full balance. In addition, the spa has rituals of oxygenation of the face and body, reflexology therapies, and body exfoliation with sugar and organic virgin coconut oil.
The resort's restaurants offer culinary creations including favorite American dishes, traditional Mexican food, Italian specialties, and a variety of seafood options. At El Patrón Restaurant, visitors enjoy traditional Mexican dishes accompanied by tequilas, while Yashinoki Japanese Restaurant highlights excellent Teppanyaki prepared by expert Japanese chefs. Other restaurants with top-notch specialties are Seafood Market, La Trattoria, La Cantina Sports Bar, and La Creperie.
Emporio Veracruz
The Port of Veracruz is one of the most traditional and fun destinations in Mexico for its amazing beaches and wide offer of museums, historical sites, nightlife, and high-quality restaurants that serve world-class seafood dishes. In one of the most popular touristic areas of this port is Emporio, a resort with excellent amenities such as a covered and heated pool with a children's area, gym, spa, tobacco store, and tours around the city.
Emporio Veracruz has rooms and suites overlooking the sea and the city with top-notch amenities, as well as different gastronomic options for its guests, such as Restaurante Condimento which offers specialties in international and Mexican dishes accompanied by cocktails like gin and citrus, blue margarita, or the classic piña colada.
At La Cevichería, guests enjoy seafood specialties with dishes such as traditional tuna toast, shrimp-based recipes, cocktails, and raw fish. At Great Lounge, visitors enjoy classic burgers, paninis steak & cheese, and beef tacos, accompanied by cocktails like Negroni and classic Manhattan. Meanwhile, at the Pool Bar guests can have snacks and appetizers in any of the resort's three pools.
In addition, Emporio Veracruz has the exclusive Oriental Spa which guarantees deep relaxation with treatments that fuse the ancestral knowledge of oriental medicine with the most recognized techniques in the West such as hot stone massages, luxury facials, and beauty services, among others.
Gamma Campeche Malecón
This resort is located in the port city of Campeche, in the Gulf of Mexico. It is a place that, in the colonial era, was attacked by pirates for which it was protected by a great wall that today is a national heritage. Some of the city's main attractions are its Malecón, 2 miles along the sea wall where visitors can find the cathedral, the public square, important museums, and lots of restaurants. In addition, travelers can visit the important archeological site of Ednza located 45 minutes from the city, as well as the extraordinary beaches of the Champotón area.
Gamma Campeche Malecón offers its guests outdoor pools with food service and a sea view, a gym with trekkers, fixed bicycles, and multiple exercise equipment. Amenities include meeting rooms for social or business events, depending on the needs of the guests. The restaurant and cafeteria El Poquito especially stand out for its service, which offers gastronomic options with menus of local and international cuisine.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
The Cosmopolitan’s Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns This Holiday Season
For more information on Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS