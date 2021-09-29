Last updated: 02:17 PM ET, Wed September 29 2021

UNICO Hotel Riviera Maya Welcomes First Female Celebrity Chef

Hotel & Resort UNICO Hotels Riviera Maya Lacey Pfalz September 29, 2021

Lula Martin del Campo, Unico's newest celebrity chef.
Lula Martin del Campo, Unico's newest celebrity chef. (photo via Unico 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya)

UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya has announced its latest celebrity chef to deliver delicious cuisine at the Cueva Siete restaurant is Lula Martin del Campo, an award-winning cookbook author and the first female chef to take up the role.

Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
Central Park Terrace at Park MGM Las Vegas

Park MGM Offers Unique Self-Guided Culinary Experience

Delta food

Delta Adding New Onboard Menu Offerings

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Psychedelic Meets Fine Dining at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas...

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, Dolphins, football

gallery icon The One Thing You Must Eat at Each NFL Stadium

ADVERTISING

Chef Lula will begin her two-year appointment on September 29, 2021.

Originally from Mexico City, the chef has opened two restaurants, Cascabel and Marea, as well as published several cookbooks. Her cuisine will feature Mexico’s important staples, like beans, corn and other local flavors.

“I am honored to begin this journey with the team here at UNICO 20°87°, and excited to have the chance to share my passion while incorporating my unique culinary techniques with Cueva Siete,” said Chef Lula Martin del Campo.

“My most important ingredient is to respect everything that surrounds us. With this we will be able to maintain the culinary heritage of Mexico.”

Some of her locally sourced dishes that will be featured in Cueva Siete’s menu include conchita tacos with corn tortillas, traditional Yucatecan pork cooked in a ground oven and a Mexican stew with shredded chicken, red rice and beans.

To learn more about her appointment or to book a stay at the hotel, please click here.

For more information on UNICO Hotels Riviera Maya

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
The Milwaukee river is a great location for beautiful, romantic photographs.

The Cheapest Cities in the US for 5-Star Hotels

Halloween Is This Fall’s Busiest Check-in Day for Hotels

Richard Branson Expands Hotel Portfolio on New Private Island

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 19 New Hotels

Blackstone Sells The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS