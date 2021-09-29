UNICO Hotel Riviera Maya Welcomes First Female Celebrity Chef
September 29, 2021
UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya has announced its latest celebrity chef to deliver delicious cuisine at the Cueva Siete restaurant is Lula Martin del Campo, an award-winning cookbook author and the first female chef to take up the role.
Chef Lula will begin her two-year appointment on September 29, 2021.
Originally from Mexico City, the chef has opened two restaurants, Cascabel and Marea, as well as published several cookbooks. Her cuisine will feature Mexico’s important staples, like beans, corn and other local flavors.
“I am honored to begin this journey with the team here at UNICO 20°87°, and excited to have the chance to share my passion while incorporating my unique culinary techniques with Cueva Siete,” said Chef Lula Martin del Campo.
“My most important ingredient is to respect everything that surrounds us. With this we will be able to maintain the culinary heritage of Mexico.”
Some of her locally sourced dishes that will be featured in Cueva Siete’s menu include conchita tacos with corn tortillas, traditional Yucatecan pork cooked in a ground oven and a Mexican stew with shredded chicken, red rice and beans.
