Unlimited Love at Secrets Resorts
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Janeen Christoff October 26, 2022
Travelers visiting Secrets Resorts & Spas, part of the AMR Collection, can experience Love Unlimited with thoughtful extras and personal touches for couples for just $199.
Guests can add an extra level of romance with an exclusive package that includes a 25-minute soothing couples massage, a romantic mimosa breakfast in bed, an in-room welcome gift and more.
The package can be purchased by selecting Love Unlimited on the services page when booking online or by requesting the package over the phone at 1.866.467.3273.
Couples will receive a welcome amenity upon arrival. The amenity will vary by property. A door banner is also placed on the couple's hotel room door to recognize them.
The package is available for booking at any Secrets Resort & Spa, excluding Secrets Impression Resorts & Spa and all Secrets properties in Europe and can be purchased through December 19, 2022, for travel now through December 31, 2023.
Pricing is $199 based on double occupancy, and the package is valid for just two people. Only one package per room can be purchased. The package can also be combined with other offers, including Deal of the Day or Run of the House specials. It can also be applicable to group bookings, including Groups Savings Programs.
In addition, the couple's massages need to be booked together and arranged in advance by the front desk.
Secrets Resorts & Spas offer a luxurious, adults-only all-inclusive experience ideal for couples, friends and groups. The properties offer Unlimited-Luxury where everything is included with the stay—from best-in-class service, gourmet restaurants and top-shelf drinks to endless daytime and nighttime activities.
