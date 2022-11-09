Unwind by the Sea at Hyatt Zilara Cancun
November 09, 2022
Ocean views, unlimited dining, 24-hour room service, the Zen Spa. It sounds like paradise and that is because it is.
Those looking to relax in the coming months should seriously consider a stay at the Hyatt Zilara Cancun, managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts.
The adults-only, all-inclusive resort provides guests the chance to experience traditional Mexican warmth in an intimate setting tucked away on the Caribbean Sea.
The all-suite resort features a variety of oceanview and swim-up suites that feature a range of amenities with the smallest offering more than 650 square feet of space. Minibars are stocked daily. Room service is offered 24 hours a day and bathrooms feature double-jetted tubs.
Terraces have hammocks and views of the sea and interiors are adorned with handcrafted furnishings, luxe bedding and flat-screen televisions. Guests in upgraded rooms have butler service, telescopes and access to a private restaurant.
Keeping busy and relaxing at the resort is easy with two beach bars, a swim-up bar and a lobby bar as well as two outdoor pools, including a beachfront infinity pool, a private beach and a gym and spa.
Guests can also take advantage of scuba demonstration lessons, water volleyball, aqua gym classes and live entertainment.
The Zen Spa is also an ideal spot for adults to unwind with 11 treatment rooms, a lounge area with a terrace and an oceanfront gazebo for outdoor treatments.
Travelers can still take advantage of the Memories Are Priceless Sale, which is currently valid through November 22, 2022, for stays through April 30, 2024.
