Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu December 29 2022

Unwind in These Four Caribbean Luxury Resort Spas

Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes December 29, 2022

Massage, oils, woman, spa
The Caribbean features luxury resorts offering world-class spas with unique wellness experiences. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Six_Characters)Is Active: true.

The Caribbean features luxury resorts offering world-class spas for guests to enjoy exclusive treatments that combine traditional and contemporary healing techniques.

For those travelers looking to take advantage and treat themselves in 2023, these four spa resorts stand out.

ADVERTISING

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa

Located on one of the most beautiful beaches in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Secrets Spa by Pevonia offers a holistic service of the highest quality with treatments performed by specialists with sophisticated techniques showcased through relaxing massages, body and facial rejuvenation, soothing hydrotherapy and pampering salon services.

MORE Hotel & Resort
Melia Hotels International, Falcon’s Resort by Meliá

Exciting Updates at Meliá in Punta Cana

Sheraton Xi’an Chanba

Marriott Announces Transformation of Sheraton Brand...

Romantic couple at beach hotel.

gallery icon Top Hotel & Resort News From 2022

This spa uses products for the skin care of the award-winning Pevonia brand, which guarantees an experience of the highest level in the different services offered, such as hydrotherapy in areas with a dynamic pool and plunge pool, individual or couple massage rooms, whirlpool with sauna and steam room, haircut and hair styling, among others.

Body treatments include those focused on skin repairing, de-aging, exfoliating, and anti-stress. Plus, Secrets Spa by Pevonia offers relaxing, tension-relief, and stone massages to help guests unwind.

Haven Resorts & Spas, Riviera Cancún

This sanctuary of tranquility offers world-class services and personalized therapies with techniques that incorporate the healing wisdom of the legendary Maya tradition, creating a unique experience for resort guests.

MySenses Spa is a luxury space offering a complete hydrotherapy circuit with a Roman thermae and a temazcal (pre-Columbian traditional bath), a spa site, individual and couples cabins, a VIP room for couples, a beauty salon, a bridal suite and a fully equipped gym with world-class equipment.

The holistic treatments of the Mayan-inspired MySenses Spa combine with luxury and state-of-the-art technology in all the experiences offered, such as relaxation at the Water Journey circuit where, in addition to multiple massages, guests can choose from a wide range of body and facial treatments, as well as beauty salon services in the exclusive bridal suite.

Spa accessories
Many of the best spas in the Caribbean use local products in their treatments. (Photo via DragonImages / iStock / Getty Images Plus).

Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort

In this excellent resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, there is an enclosure dedicated to recovering the balance between body and spirit called Yhi Spa, a name taken from the goddess of light. This creation emits rays that eliminate the darkness of the Earth.

Yhi Spa offers an exclusive blend of old traditional relaxation and a modern atmosphere in a luxurious setting of comfort that guarantees a maximum experience of well-being through rituals performed by an experienced team of therapists who use local natural ingredients in support of the communities of the Dominican Republic.

Yhi Spa offers Atabeira Water Emotion, with a circuit featuring a sauna, steam room, and vitality pool, a spa menu in stages of detoxification, calm, and pain, as well as an exclusive beauty salon.

hi Spa, Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort, Dominican Republic, wellness, couple, jacuzzi, hot tub, 360 wellness
Yhi Spa at Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, offers an exclusive blend of old traditional relaxation and a modern atmosphere. (Photo Melia Hotels International).

Hilton Rose Hall, Jamaica

This exclusive Jamaican resort offers guests memorable experiences at Radiant Spa, a luxurious oasis with custom-designed wellness treatments using indigenous ingredients from the island's culture.

In this rejuvenation sanctuary, guests enjoy wellness experiences such as deep tissue massage, aromatherapy, reflexology, and hot stones that combine to create exclusive moments of relaxation with customized services. In addition, the spa offers a wide range of beauty services, including bridal preparations, skin exfoliation and detoxification treatments.

Radiant Spa even features a wide range of massages focused on the relaxation of the head, neck and shoulders. What's more, guests can request facials with roses and fruits from Jamaica and other islands to hydrate, purify, and freshen up skin and regain mental and spiritual balance.

For more information on Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Riviera Maya, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Valentín Fuentes

Valentin Fuentes
Melia Hotels International, Falcon’s Resort by Meliá

Exciting Updates at Meliá in Punta Cana

Melia Hotels International

Marriott Announces Transformation of Sheraton Brand Throughout China

gallery icon Top Hotel & Resort News From 2022

gallery icon 15 Amazing Beach Resorts To Escape To This Winter

The Caribbean's Best Resorts for LGBTQ Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS