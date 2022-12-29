Unwind in These Four Caribbean Luxury Resort Spas
Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes December 29, 2022
The Caribbean features luxury resorts offering world-class spas for guests to enjoy exclusive treatments that combine traditional and contemporary healing techniques.
For those travelers looking to take advantage and treat themselves in 2023, these four spa resorts stand out.
Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa
Located on one of the most beautiful beaches in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Secrets Spa by Pevonia offers a holistic service of the highest quality with treatments performed by specialists with sophisticated techniques showcased through relaxing massages, body and facial rejuvenation, soothing hydrotherapy and pampering salon services.
This spa uses products for the skin care of the award-winning Pevonia brand, which guarantees an experience of the highest level in the different services offered, such as hydrotherapy in areas with a dynamic pool and plunge pool, individual or couple massage rooms, whirlpool with sauna and steam room, haircut and hair styling, among others.
Body treatments include those focused on skin repairing, de-aging, exfoliating, and anti-stress. Plus, Secrets Spa by Pevonia offers relaxing, tension-relief, and stone massages to help guests unwind.
Haven Resorts & Spas, Riviera Cancún
This sanctuary of tranquility offers world-class services and personalized therapies with techniques that incorporate the healing wisdom of the legendary Maya tradition, creating a unique experience for resort guests.
MySenses Spa is a luxury space offering a complete hydrotherapy circuit with a Roman thermae and a temazcal (pre-Columbian traditional bath), a spa site, individual and couples cabins, a VIP room for couples, a beauty salon, a bridal suite and a fully equipped gym with world-class equipment.
The holistic treatments of the Mayan-inspired MySenses Spa combine with luxury and state-of-the-art technology in all the experiences offered, such as relaxation at the Water Journey circuit where, in addition to multiple massages, guests can choose from a wide range of body and facial treatments, as well as beauty salon services in the exclusive bridal suite.
Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort
In this excellent resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, there is an enclosure dedicated to recovering the balance between body and spirit called Yhi Spa, a name taken from the goddess of light. This creation emits rays that eliminate the darkness of the Earth.
Yhi Spa offers an exclusive blend of old traditional relaxation and a modern atmosphere in a luxurious setting of comfort that guarantees a maximum experience of well-being through rituals performed by an experienced team of therapists who use local natural ingredients in support of the communities of the Dominican Republic.
Yhi Spa offers Atabeira Water Emotion, with a circuit featuring a sauna, steam room, and vitality pool, a spa menu in stages of detoxification, calm, and pain, as well as an exclusive beauty salon.
Hilton Rose Hall, Jamaica
This exclusive Jamaican resort offers guests memorable experiences at Radiant Spa, a luxurious oasis with custom-designed wellness treatments using indigenous ingredients from the island's culture.
In this rejuvenation sanctuary, guests enjoy wellness experiences such as deep tissue massage, aromatherapy, reflexology, and hot stones that combine to create exclusive moments of relaxation with customized services. In addition, the spa offers a wide range of beauty services, including bridal preparations, skin exfoliation and detoxification treatments.
Radiant Spa even features a wide range of massages focused on the relaxation of the head, neck and shoulders. What's more, guests can request facials with roses and fruits from Jamaica and other islands to hydrate, purify, and freshen up skin and regain mental and spiritual balance.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Riviera Maya, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS