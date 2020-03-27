Upgrade the Experience at Riu Palace Hotels
Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff March 27, 2020
Riu Palace Hotels are designed to make guests feel like royalty.
Each property exudes excellence and sophistication so that visitors experience a relaxing stay that the whole family can enjoy.
Located in some of the most exclusive destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, guests will find modern amenities, great entertainment and unlimited activities for everyone, including aquatic parks, theme parties and live performances.
Guests staying at a Riu Palace will enjoy unlimited international alcohol brands in minibars and in cocktail lounges, 24-hour room service, morning champagne breakfasts, fusion gourmet cuisine at Krystal Restaurant and exchange privileges between RIU Palace and Classic properties.
Each Riu Palace hotel is designed with relaxation in mind, catering to a guest’s every whim.
Rooms are meticulously designed to make visitors feel comfortable and at home, and ongoing activities and entertainment options are available to make the most of leisure time.
The staff is available around the clock to bring a glass of champagne, serve canapés, draw a bubble bath and more.
Resorts are located around the Caribbean in Aruba, Jamaica, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, visitors can choose to stay in some of the country’s most sought-after destinations, including the Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas and, in Costa Rica, guests can choose the RIU Palace Costa Rica.
