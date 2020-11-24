Upgrade Your Adults-Only Experience in Cancun
Even in the time of COVID-19, Cancun remains one of the world's premier and most accessible destinations.
Travelers looking to take their experience to the next level in this Mexican Caribbean paradise this winter should look no further than the adults-only Sian Ka'an category available at The Pyramid at Grand Oasis and Grand Oasis Palm from Oasis Hotels & Resorts.
The VIP-level treatment includes personalized attention throughout, including exclusive check-in and check-out concierge and access to one-of-a-kind facilities and benefits such as adults-only bars and restaurants and entertainment. Guests who upgrade will also enjoy access to the Sian Ka'an Lounge stocked with beverages and snacks; premium room amenities; complimentary 24-hour room service; an upgraded minibar and relaxing robes.
Sian Ka'an guests staying in the coveted Master Suite at The Pyramid at Grand Oasis can look forward to their own personal jacuzzi inside or on the terrace as well as a separate sitting area for additional space to spread out.
Meanwhile, Grand Oasis Palm guests can dine on gourmet Mexican cuisine at award-winning Careyes and unwind at the Sian Ka'an Beach Club featuring restful Bali beds and butler service.
Grand Oasis Palm guests will also discover elevated amenities such as private jacuzzis and plunge pools in their Sian Ka'an Junior and Master Suites.
Additionally, travelers can treat themselves to exciting adults-only entertainment options, including the Red Cabaret Dinner Show and Red Kinky Night Club. Adults-only bars include the Careyes Cigar Bar, Glass Bar Night Club and Cloud Nine. Like the aforementioned Sian Ka'an Beach Club, the Cloud Nine Zone and Sensoria Chill Out & Spa offer adult guests more exclusive areas to vacation their way.
