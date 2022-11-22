US Virgin Islands Celebrates Strong Hotel Recovery
High occupancy rates, new hotels, resort developments and airline partnerships have been major highlights of the U.S. Virgin Islands' strong hotel recovery, USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner, Joseph Boschulte recently announced at the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit (CHICOS) in the Dominican Republic.
Participants included government representatives, developers, bankers, investors, tourism officials, hotel brand executives, franchise and operations company delegates, public and private institution members, consultants, advisors, architects, and more. Conference attendees networked and explored the region's markets and possibilities, while analyzing the most important trends that affect investment decisions.
Parris Jodan, Chairman of CHICOS, opened the show with "The State of the Caribbean" and noted that the USVI saw the highest percentage increase in visitors from 2019 to 2022 in all of the Caribbean. He also announced that new builds and rebuilds include The Westin Beach Resort and Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and The Seaborn, an Autograph Collection, also at Frenchman’s Reef.
During a panel of Caribbean Government Leaders, Commissioner Boschulte noted that “The USVI Department of Tourism is working hard to support local businesses and new investors. As part of our ongoing efforts and assistance with tax incentives, financing and brand awareness, we expect to see continued interest and growth in our islands in 2023.”
In addition to the leader’s panel, CHICOS, the premier hospitality conference in the Caribbean region kicked off the new USVI brand campaign "Naturally in Rhythm" supporting hotel recovery and inspiring visitors with the islands’ diverse culture, national wonders, and hotels and resorts of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John.
