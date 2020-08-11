Vacasa Offers New Vacation Matchmaker Quiz
The percentage of people renting vacation homes and traveling in areas closer to home are on the rise because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vacasa has developed a new tool to help find the perfect vacation home for you and near you.
Vacasa is a vacation rental management company with partnerships with Airbnb, Vrbo and Booking.com. With its new Vacation Matchmaker Quiz, you can be confident that you’ll find a vacation rental you love in an area perfect for you. The homes are professionally cleaned and offer private, safe vacation retreats across the country.
The Vacation Matchmaker Quiz is simple and easy. There are only twelve questions, but they’re geared towards discovering the three best places for what you want within your geographic area, your comfort level, what type of rental you’d like, your activity level, who you’re bringing along and even your mode of transportation.
Once you’ve made your decisions, you’ll be given three different destinations. You can then peruse each destination’s list of rental properties to find the one that works best for you.
Vacasa has always been committed to safety and hygiene, and in May, it developed the Vacasa Premium Clean standard to follow CDC guidelines and ensure a safe and happy vacation for every vacation home renter.
