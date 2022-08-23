Vail Resorts Announces Opening Dates, Limited Lift Ticket Sales

Last updated: 01:28 PM ET, Tue August 23 2022

Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort. (photo via Vail Resorts Media)

Vail Resorts announced the opening dates of its 37 North American resorts, offering skiing and riding coast-to-coast and one of the longest seasons in the country for its Epic Pass Holders.

To optimize the mountain experience for its guests, the company also revealed it would limit lift ticket sales throughout the 2022/23 season. Vail Resorts made several exciting lift upgrades across its resorts to help guests move up and around the mountain faster.

The changes include 18 new chairlifts and gondolas, as well as a restaurant upgrade and snowmaking investments, all of which are on track to open this season. Guests can expect normal indoor operations this season as dining facilities will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or reservations.

“We care deeply about our guests' experience at our resorts,” Vail Resorts' Mountain division president James O'Donnell said. “Limiting lift tickets throughout the season, alongside the big investments we're making at our resorts and in our team members, will help us provide our guests with an experience of a lifetime this winter.”

Lift tickets will be limited daily across every resort during the 2022/23 season to preserve the guest experience. Availability of lift tickets, Epic Day Passes or season passes will be visible on resort websites in the coming weeks. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at the properties.

Epic Day Passes and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited.

Vail Resorts is offering limited-time savings to celebrate the return of ski season. Between August 30 and September 6, the company’s Winter Getaway Sale will feature the best winter lodging rates across its portfolio of mountain destinations in North America.

Here are the planned opening dates for Vail Resorts properties, which are subject to change based on weather and conditions:

ROCKIES & WEST REGIONS

—Mid-Oct.: Keystone (CO)

—Nov. 11: Breckenridge (CO), Vail (CO)

—Nov. 18: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City (UT)

—Nov. 23: Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

—Nov. 24: Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)

—Dec. 2: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

EAST REGION

—Nov. 11: Mt. Snow (VT)

—Nov. 18: Afton Alps (MN), Hunter (NY), Stowe (VT), Wildcat (NH)

—Nov. 19: Okemo (VT)

—Nov. 23: Mt. Sunapee (NH)

—Nov. 25: Seven Springs (PA)

—Dec. 2: Attitash (NH), Crotched (NH), Jack Frost (PA)

—Dec. 3: Mt. Brighton (MI), Wilmot (WI)

—Dec. 16: Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA)

—Dec. 17: Alpine Valley (OH), Boston Mills and Brandywine (OH), Hidden Valley (MO), Mad River (OH), Paoli Peaks (IN), Snow Creek (MO)

—Dec. 23: Hidden Valley (PA), Laurel Mountain (PA)

