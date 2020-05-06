Vegas Culinary Union Wants All Workers Tested Before Re-Opening
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli May 06, 2020
“It’s life and death; that’s the way we see it.”
Those are the words of Geoconda Arguello-Kline, the Secretary-Treasurer of the UNITE HERE Culinary Union in Las Vegas. Before the shuttered gambling mecca reopens for business, the union is demanding hotel-casinos enforce strict health and sanitation guidelines, according to USA Today.
That includes tests for the coronavirus for all 60,000 of its workers.
“It’s life and death; that’s the way we see things,” Arguello-Kline said. “The workers we represent, they are on the front lines.”
The state is in lockdown until next Friday, May 15, when Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will decide whether to lift the order.
USA Today noted some of the protocols the Culinary Union is urging officials and properties to mandate and adopt, including:
– Testing of all workers for the COVID-19 virus and antibodies before they can return.
– Thermal monitoring of guests and workers at all properties to stem the spread of the contagious illness – Personal protective equipment made widely available to workers and guests.
– More frequent and more intensive cleaning of all surfaces – after workers are trained to follow new cleaning orders.
– Strictly enforced social distancing among guests and workers at each properties.
