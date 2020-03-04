Velas Invites Families to Celebrate Easter in Mexico
Easter time is family time at Velas Resorts; warm climates, fresh ocean breezes and moments of togetherness are what makes this one of the most sought after celebrations for kids and families alike.
Families are guaranteed to have an unforgettable stay as this special season is celebrated by creating the best Springtime experience, full of fun things to do and ways to spend quality time with family. Everyone will have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs in the main garden and spend time with their new friends while relishing delectable brunches to complement a memorable stay.
Located in Mexico’s most beautiful beach destinations, Velas Resorts delight guests with an all-Inclusive experience full of color, culture and artful details complemented by state-of-the-art facilities and world-class service.
From the white sand beaches of the Riviera Maya to the golden sunsets of the Mexican Pacific and dramatic blue seas of Los Cabos, the resorts invite guests to indulge in the peace and serenity of the country’s spectacular landscapes.
Unlimited meals, beverages, premium spirits and venues ranging from oceanfront all-day restaurants to specialty options, the resorts feature everything you need to live timeless moments. The gourmet experience extends with the specialty restaurants; each chef creates the most exquisite local and international fare that will surely satisfy even the most demanding palate.
Detoxify, de-stress, nourish and restore at Velas Resorts' award-winning Spas that include SE Spa, ABJA Spa and AMET Spa with wellness experiences for body, mind and spirit. Each property showcases a different side of Mexico’s vast beauty with nourishing personalized menus, healing Spa treatments, meditation and yoga sessions and fitness centers.
There's no age limit on fun, as there is something in store for every member of the family. The experience features the most modern Kids’ Clubs where the little ones will discover a range of activities, from picnic parties, bounce houses, sports tournaments, arts and crafts, drive-in movies with snacks and drinks, mini disco, cupcake decorating, special night shows and so much more!
Teens can escape to the Teens’ Club with the latest technology, where they’ll find the perfect ambiance to chill out, play, dance, lounge and even make new friends.
When romance and tranquility are on the menu, couples will be swept away with exquisite settings to sample fine wines and tequilas during exclusive tastings or enjoy a night of stargazing for two to rekindle a special moment with your significant other.
For families looking for the perfect Easter getaway this spring, Velas Resorts brings luxury and fun to the remarkable coasts of Mexico.
