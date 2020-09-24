Velas Invites You to Fall in Love With Mexican Traditions
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts Codie Liermann September 24, 2020
With all of its resorts located throughout Mexico, it’s no surprise Velas Resorts joined in on celebrating the country’s Independence Day last week. In honor of this special celebration, the company invites future visitors to learn more about the identity of this country through its fascinating stories and traditions.
The Velas Magazine recently highlighted Mexico’s independence and the heroes who forged the nation, the origin of the iconic taco, information about the national anthem, love stories, endearing legends and much more.
Taking a short walk through Mexico’s independence, Velas Resorts highlights the important faces who made a difference with their courage, including Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, José María Morelos y Pavón, Ignacio Allende, Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, Juan Aldama, Agustín de Iturbide, Vicente Guerrero and Guadalupe Victoria.
Some people may be curious about how the Mexican National Anthem was composed.
This anthem is considered one of the most beautiful hymns in the world, and it originated at a difficult time in Mexico. The country had just lost almost half of its territory, so this anthem was meant to bring the population back together during a time of struggle.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
Learning about the history and traditions of a destination is always more fun with a few love stories sprinkled in. Often times these stories reveal events that have marked a particular time in history. Those who are curious can visit the Velas Magazine to hear about two of the most endearing love tales.
It’s also usually always important to learn about the cuisine when discovering the cultural traditions of a destination. Selecting a Mexican staple, Velas Resorts chose to share the history behind the Mexican taco for those interested.
There aren’t too many people who can pass up a delicious taco during a vacation in Mexico, especially when it’s paired with a refreshing margarita.
Velas Resorts also shared some interesting, lesser-known facts regarding Mexico’s Independence Day. For example, the reason it’s celebrated from September 15 is because that is the date of former president Porfirio Díaz’s birthday.
Until people are ready to travel again, they can continue learning about the history and traditions of Mexico through the Velas Magazine.
When you’re ready to get your next adventure on the books, reach out to your local travel advisor.
For more information on Velas Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS