Villas of Distinction Offering 2022 Holiday Bonus Incentives for Advisors and Their Clients

Hotel & Resort Villas of Distinction Lacey Pfalz July 21, 2022
Villas of Distinction is offering a new “Festive in July” promotion and travel advisor booking incentive for those who book holiday travel, with up to $2,000 in concierge credit for clients and a luxury gift for travel advisors.
The promotion is available for bookings with a minimum cost of $5,000 beginning from July 24 through the end of the month, for travel during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, from November 20 to November 27 and from December 18 through January 7, 2023.
Clients will receive up to $2,000 concierge credit to use for exclusive experiences like a private chef-catered meal, an in-house masseuse or a fun excursion. Travel advisors who book clients with this promotion will also receive an exclusive travel gift.
“Our villas always fill quickly for the festive season, but 2022 has exceeded our expectations. We’re grateful to you, our valued travel partners, for trusting us with your guests’ holiday vacations,” said Steve Lassman, Vice President of villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “And although most of our villas are booked, we are excited to feature villas across our portfolio with last-minute holiday availability as part of our ‘Festive in July’ promotion. We’re here to help you create one-of-a-kind holiday getaways for your guests, where no request is too big or too small. Don’t wait and make your guests’ arrangements now because these villas will not be available for long.”
Villas of Distinction is also currently offering several promotions, including 15 percent off select Orlando villas, which is available for booking through the end of the month; 25 percent off select villas in Grand Cayman through August 26; and 20 percent off select Turks & Caicos villas, available now through December 21.
