Villas of Distinction Offers Travel Advisors Best Bonus Commission Ever
Hotel & Resort Villas of Distinction Patrick Clarke January 11, 2023
Award-winning luxury villa rental company Villas of Distinction is saying "thank you" to its travel advisor partners with an exclusive bonus commission it's calling its best-ever this winter.
Travel advisors who book their clients with Villas of Distinction now until February 12, 2023, for travel between now and December 31, 2024, can earn a bonus commission of up to $1,500 upon receipt of deposit on every new booking. In addition to earning their commission at receipt of deposit, no minimum spend applies.
Bookings with a value of $10,000 or less will earn a $150 bonus commission while bookings ranging from $10,001 to $25,000 will earn a $250 bonus commission. That figure will double to $500 for bookings with value ranging from $25,001 to $50,000 and climb to $750 for those with value between $50,001 and $100,000. Travel advisors can earn the maximum $1,500 bonus commission on bookings valued at more than $100,000.
"We are always thinking about unique ways to reward and show appreciation to our travel advisor partners," Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction, said in a statement. "The New Year is a fantastic time to offer clients new travel experiences and learn more about selling the fastest-growing travel niche – villa vacation rentals."
Advisors can click here to receive email updates and registration information for upcoming Lunch & Learn events or click here to schedule a 15-minute coffee chat with Lassman. For additional information, visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 1-800-289-0900.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Villas of Distinction
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS