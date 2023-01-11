Last updated: 03:12 PM ET, Wed January 11 2023

Villas of Distinction Offers Travel Advisors Best Bonus Commission Ever

Hotel & Resort Villas of Distinction Patrick Clarke January 11, 2023

Villa Neo in St Barts, Villas of Distinction
Villa Neo in St Barts. (photo courtesy of Villas of Distinction)

Award-winning luxury villa rental company Villas of Distinction is saying "thank you" to its travel advisor partners with an exclusive bonus commission it's calling its best-ever this winter.

Travel advisors who book their clients with Villas of Distinction now until February 12, 2023, for travel between now and December 31, 2024, can earn a bonus commission of up to $1,500 upon receipt of deposit on every new booking. In addition to earning their commission at receipt of deposit, no minimum spend applies.

Bookings with a value of $10,000 or less will earn a $150 bonus commission while bookings ranging from $10,001 to $25,000 will earn a $250 bonus commission. That figure will double to $500 for bookings with value ranging from $25,001 to $50,000 and climb to $750 for those with value between $50,001 and $100,000. Travel advisors can earn the maximum $1,500 bonus commission on bookings valued at more than $100,000.

"We are always thinking about unique ways to reward and show appreciation to our travel advisor partners," Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction, said in a statement. "The New Year is a fantastic time to offer clients new travel experiences and learn more about selling the fastest-growing travel niche – villa vacation rentals."

Advisors can click here to receive email updates and registration information for upcoming Lunch & Learn events or click here to schedule a 15-minute coffee chat with Lassman. For additional information, visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 1-800-289-0900.

