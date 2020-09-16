Visit Santa Barbara Reprises Third Night Free Hotel Promotion
Visit Santa Barbara is reprising its 2019 Third Night Free hotel promotion for bookings made by Sept. 27 for travel through Nov. 22, 2020, at 24 participating properties.
Rates start at $107 per night, excluding taxes and fees.
Participating hotels for 2020 include Best Western Plus Encina Inn & Suites, Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn, Best Western Plus South Coast Inn, Brisas del Mar, Inn at the Beach, Cheshire Cat Inn, De La Vina Inn, Eagle Inn, Harbor View Inn, Hotel Californian, Hotel Indigo, Hotel Milo, Hotel Santa Barbara, Inn at East Beach, Inn by the Harbor, Kimpton Goodland, Kimpton Canary Hotel, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Barbara Downtown, Lavender Inn by the Sea, Mar Monte Hotel, Mason Beach Inn, Pacifica Suites, Ramada By Wyndham Santa Barbara and The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara.
Belmond El Encanto is offering 25 percent off the third night.
Travel periods and blackout dates vary from property to property.
Santa Barbara hotels have instituted rigorous COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and many are California Hotel and Lodging Association Clean + Safe Certified members, Visit Santa Barbara said.
Santa Barbara is located on California’s Central Coast, 92 miles north of Los Angeles.
