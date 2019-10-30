Visit These Luxurious Spas in Paradise
The various resorts that make up the AMResorts collection are scattered throughout top vacation hotspots such as Riviera Maya, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, among others.
These properties are located on pristine stretches of beach and invite guests to experience Unlimited-Luxury throughout their stay. This includes Unlimited Privileges and amenities, fine dining restaurants, entertainment every day and more.
Enjoying beachfront bliss, delicious food and drinks and a warm Caribbean breeze is enough to help anyone relax, but a visit to the spa can be the cherry on top of making a good vacation great. Travelers staying with AMResorts have access to luxurious spas to find the ultimate level of relaxation during their stay.
From facials and massages to foot scrubs and manicures, everyone is bound to find something to sooth muscles, relax the mind or revitalize the skin. In addition to the more common treatments, guests also have the opportunity to try a few unique options such as hydrotherapy and mud wraps.
AMResorts spas have several relaxing treatment rooms at the spa itself, but they also offer options to receive a treatment outdoors while taking in the soft sounds of the ocean.
Before and after the treatment, guests can get even more relaxed by using the spa facilities including cold and hot soaking tubs and saunas.
Indulging in a spa treatment is a perfect way for individuals to treat themselves for accomplishing an important life event such as graduation or a job promotion. It’s also ideal for couples celebrating a babymoon, honeymoon or anniversary and a way for newlyweds to relax the day after their destination wedding.
Heading to the spa is also a great way for wedding parties to find some relaxation before the chaos the big wedding day often brings, and indulging in a group spa treatment is a fun way to complete a girls' weekend getaway.
Guests attending a destination wedding with AMResorts or those that know of a wedding couple honeymooning at one of these properties can keep this in mind for a gift option. You can’t go wrong with treating the newlyweds to a gift certificate to use at the resort spa.
Whether it’s the Hand and Feet Reflexology Ritual at Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Aromatic Moor Mud Hydrotherapy at Dreams Riviera Cancun or anything in between, visitors to the AMResorts spas can rest assured they will have a relaxing and revitalizing treatment at these luxurious spas during their time spent in paradise.
