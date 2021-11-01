Viva Wyndham Azteca Reopens After Renovations
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 01, 2021
The Viva Wyndham Azteca in Playa del Carmen, Mexico officially reopened November 1, 2021 following a $6 million renovation to its all-inclusive property.
The Viva Wyndham Azteca has upgraded all room categories, its public areas, children’s pool and two of its restaurants. The resort will feature live entertainment and children’s programming, a weekly market, Mexican cooking classes, dance lessons and watersports activities like sailing, paddleboarding and more.
The resort’s guests can also access its sister resort, the Viva Wyndham Maya and use its amenities, including its eight dining options.
“Viva Wyndham is constantly improving its offerings for our guests because we know that they deserve the vacation of a lifetime at cost conscious rates,” said Amanda Santana, Viva Wyndham’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s always our goal to exceed their expectations and provide a one-of-a-kind experience that guests will remember for years to come.”
The Viva Wyndham Azteca reopened the same day as the adults-only Viva Wyndham V Heavens resort in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. They are the last two resorts by Viva Wyndham to reopen after closing last year due to the pandemic.
