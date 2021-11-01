Last updated: 09:13 AM ET, Mon November 01 2021

Viva Wyndham Azteca Reopens After Renovations

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 01, 2021

Viva Wyndham Resorts, Viva Wyndham Azteca
Aerial view of the Viva Wyndham Azteca. (photo via Viva Wyndham Resorts)

The Viva Wyndham Azteca in Playa del Carmen, Mexico officially reopened November 1, 2021 following a $6 million renovation to its all-inclusive property.

The Viva Wyndham Azteca has upgraded all room categories, its public areas, children’s pool and two of its restaurants. The resort will feature live entertainment and children’s programming, a weekly market, Mexican cooking classes, dance lessons and watersports activities like sailing, paddleboarding and more.

Viva Wyndham Resorts, Viva Wyndham Azteca
Superior Garden View Room at the Viva Wyndham Azteca. (photo via Viva Wyndham Resorts)

The resort’s guests can also access its sister resort, the Viva Wyndham Maya and use its amenities, including its eight dining options.

“Viva Wyndham is constantly improving its offerings for our guests because we know that they deserve the vacation of a lifetime at cost conscious rates,” said Amanda Santana, Viva Wyndham’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s always our goal to exceed their expectations and provide a one-of-a-kind experience that guests will remember for years to come.”

Viva Wyndham Resorts, Viva Wyndham Azteca
The Vista Bar at the Viva Wyndham Azteca. (photo via Viva Wyndham Resorts)

The Viva Wyndham Azteca reopened the same day as the adults-only Viva Wyndham V Heavens resort in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. They are the last two resorts by Viva Wyndham to reopen after closing last year due to the pandemic.

For more information, please click here.

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
A family biking at Dreams Jade Resort & Spa

Best Winter Escapes for Every Type of Traveler

AMResorts

Planet Hollywood Cancun Builds Promotion Around Top Gun Sequel

Resorts World Las Vegas Buys 787 Dreamliner

The VRetreats Collection Is Born

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas Offers Special 'Singles Day' Package

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS