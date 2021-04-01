Viva Wyndham Celebrates 34th Anniversary With Sweepstakes
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 01, 2021
Viva Wyndham Resorts is celebrating its 34th anniversary with a sweepstake that will reward nine lucky individuals with a free vacation to any of Viva Wyndham’s all-inclusive resorts.
One grand-prize winner will receive a six-night, seven-day stay for two at any of Viva Wyndham’s beach properties, as well as airfare up to $1,000. Eight additional winners will receive a four-night stay for two at any Viva Wyndham all-inclusive.
To enter, please visit Viva Wyndham’s Instagram page (@VivaResorts) and like its April 1st sweepstakes post and follow the official account. Tag a friend you’d take on your Viv Wyndham vacation, then finalize your entry at the Instagram link in the bio.
The sweepstake begins at 10 a.m. ET on April 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 29, 2021. Winners will be announced on May 1, 2021.
"During a time of great difficulty and uncertainty, Viva Wyndham is humbled to have the opportunity to look back at our remarkable history and celebrate our 34-year anniversary," said Amanda Santana, Viva Wyndham’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "When the doors at Club Dominicus opened in 1987, no one could have anticipated the incredible growth and impact we would have in the all-inclusive resorts space. As we celebrate how far we've come and how far we'll go, we've created this fun sweepstakes to spread our joy and provide as many people as possible the chance to enjoy the Viva Wyndham experience that has been 34 years in the making."
Viva Wyndham has eight all-inclusive properties in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Mexico. For more information about the sweepstakes, please click here.
For more information on Caribbean, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS