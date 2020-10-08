Viva Wyndham Resort Reopens With Upgrades
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz October 08, 2020
Viva Wyndham Resorts announced the reopening of the all-inclusive family resort Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach on October 8th, featuring a total transformation, as well as new health and safety protocols.
The resort, located in La Romana, Dominican Republic, features newly renovated guest rooms, lobby, swimming pools, restaurants and bars, incorporating natural themes and colors into its design.
The Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach opened in 1987 and is the first of the brand’s all-inclusives in the Caribbean. The guest rooms feature views of the island’s greenery and the spectacular ocean views, the interior reflecting a more modern touch. The resort boasts four swimming pools, including an infinity pool overlooking the beach and the ocean beyond.
Viva Wyndham also enhanced its safety procedures to adopt additional health and safety guidelines.
“Viva Wyndham Resorts used the closure as an opportunity to build upon our priority of safety, health and cleanliness to champion the latest local and global health guidelines by implementing new practices, services and adapted amenities across all our all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean,” said Ettore Colussi, the founder and president of Viva Wyndham Resorts. “Reopening our doors at our first-ever property, Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach, symbolizes a new beginning, as we reveal a fresh, new experience that is ready to allow guests to escape and recharge in a pristine oasis.”
