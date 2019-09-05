W Touches Down in Toronto
WHY IT RATES: .W Toronto will redefine modern luxury in Toronto, taking inspiration from social, historical and physical insights and embedding elements of each into the rooms and public spaces.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Marriott International, Inc. has signed an agreement with Larco to bring W Hotels’ bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming to Toronto for the first time, underscoring growing demand for luxury in Canada and the brand’s boundary-breaking approach to design.
The nine-story, 255-room property located at 90 Bloor Street East in Toronto’s fashionable Yorkville neighborhood, will be surrounded by high-end boutiques, galleries, and design studios as well as chic cafes, polished bars, and fine-dining restaurants. The $40 million design transformation of the property’s guest rooms, restaurants, and amenities. The property is expected to open as W Toronto in Summer 2020.
“We are applying a unique, vibrant sensibility to the upcoming W Toronto, one that has not been seen before in Toronto,” said Paul Cahill, area vice president, Eastern Canada for Marriott International. “The exciting evolution of this property into Toronto’s first W hotel is consistent with the ongoing evolution of this Toronto neighborhood whose vibrancy, sophistication, and density continues to grow. This is a strategic location for the brand, and we foresee it welcoming international business and leisure travelers, but also becoming a destination for urban thrill-seekers.”
W Toronto will redefine modern luxury in Toronto, taking inspiration from social, historical and physical insights and embedding elements of each into the rooms and public spaces. Upon entering the hotel, guests will be immersed in a modern, biophilia and laboratory-style experience, that leads to breath-taking indoor/outdoor spaces, perfect for soaking in spectacular sunsets and sounds.
When it opens, W Toronto is expected to feature multiple food and beverage venues including an indoor/outdoor lobby bar and lounge equipped with a DJ booth/recording studio for collaborating, broadcasting and recording podcasts; a specialty restaurant and a 9th floor rooftop restaurant, accessible from street level with a glass exterior elevator; and a unique coffee and cocktail bar.
W Toronto will also feature a 3,300 square foot fitness facility and 4,800 square feet of meeting space to serve as a unique venue for social and corporate events.
W Toronto will embody the brand’s signature work hard, play hard philosophy, with FUEL-focused activities (fitness and wellness programming) including weekly workouts, healthy and delicious cuisine and amazing adventures powered by the W brand mantra of DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.
This signing also underscores Marriott’s growing luxury portfolio in Canada, where the company now has 7 open luxury hotels along with additional luxury hotel projects expected to be announced before year-end.
SOURCE: Marriott press release
