Waikiki Beach Hotel Debuts New Pod Travel Packages
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2021
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach is now offering a new “Pod Travel Concierge” program, created with small, intimate groups in mind.
Pod travel, or close friends, families and loved ones traveling together, is on the rise, and the Ritz-Carlton Residences is a great option for families or close friends to stay safe while reconnecting.
With the new Pod Travel Concierge program, guests who book any multi-room suite will have access to a concierge, who will do everything from planning socially distant excursions, such as private yacht charters, to stocking the residence’s kitchen with locally sourced groceries according to the group’s dietary needs and restrictions.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has 552 residential-style one- to four-bedroom suites with ocean views and lanais. Full kitchens with high-end appliances, in-residence washers and dryers and soaking tubs help guests feel at home in paradise.
With the Make Yourself at Home Package, guests can linger longer and earn 35 percent off on stays of 30 nights or more and enjoy daily breakfast for two and 50 percent savings on valet parking. The Stay Awhile Package offers a free room upgrade, 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points and up to 25 percent off stays of 14 nights or more.
Larger travel pods looking for an even more private escape can reserve an entire floor of the resort’s Diamond Head Tower, which comprises ten rooms. Pods can also reserve the entire spa for themselves.
Please click here for more information.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Hawaii
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS