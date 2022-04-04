Waldorf Astoria to Make Australia Debut in 2025
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 04, 2022
Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, a Hilton luxury brand, is slated to make its debut in Australia in early 2025 with the 220-room Waldorf Astoria Sydney, which will be part of AW One Circular Quay’s mixed-use development, One Circular Quay.
Construction is currently underway on the 28-floor property, which will be equipped with 179 guestrooms and 41 suites and “two original restaurant concepts, as well as a rooftop bar featuring uninterrupted views of the stunning Sydney Harbour,” Hilton” said.
The signature Peacock Alley will “serve as a central gathering place and feature the iconic Waldorf Astoria clock, which pays homage to the history of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts,” the company said.
“As the first Waldorf Astoria property to debut in Australia, Waldorf Astoria Sydney signals Hilton’s commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio to the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Hilton Chief Brand Officer Matt Schuyler.
“Our highly personalized, elegant service and iconic environments are at the heart of every hotel, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests in Sydney.”
The Waldorf Astoria brand includes 30-plus properties, with 10 more in the global pipeline.
