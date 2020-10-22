Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas to Reopen November 1
The all-inclusive, adults-only Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas resort will reopen to leisure guests on November 1. The Nassau property has instituted a “Warwick Cares” program featuring health and safety initiatives in effect from guests’ arrival to their departure and is offering discounted rates and enhanced travel agent commissions.
Under Warwick Cares protocols, guests will be required to wear masks at all times except during food and beverage consumption, sunbathing or when in accommodations. Social distancing will be enforced across the resort, with floor markers utilized to prevent guests from crowding in high-traffic locations.
“Intense” cleaning measures will also be implemented in guest rooms, public spaces and back-of-house areas. Hotel associates have been trained on the property’s enhanced protocols, policies and procedures and provided with personal protective equipment, said officials.
Warwick Paradise Island-Bahamas has received the government’s “Clean and Pristine” certification, which confirms the resort adheres to approved health and safety guidelines for tourism entities. Warwick Paradise Island continues to undergo regular review to ensure Clean and Pristine standards are maintained, resort officials said.
“Vacationers will note our attention to detail with respect to the safety, health and comfort of our guests and staff members under our Warwick Cares guidelines,” said Benjamin Davis, Warwick’s general manager.
Opening rates start at $299 nightly per room, double occupancy, for Island View accommodations. Rates vary according to travel dates and room category; Water View, Harbour Deluxe Balcony, Harbour Premium Balcony and one-bedroom Harbour View Suite accommodations are also available.
All-inclusive rates include all meals and snacks; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; use of a 24-hour fitness center (limited to four guests at a time); daily activities and entertainment; gratuities, taxes, surcharges and a 12 percent value added tax. The resort charges a $10 per-person, per-night resort fee at check-in that is not included in the room rate.
The resort is offering travel agent commissions of up to 20 percent on new client reservations. Advisors will earn 20 commission for rack-rate reservations, 15 percent for special promotional and seasonal packages including wedding and honeymoon packages and 10 percent on reservations using government, military, AARP, AAA and senior traveler rates.
