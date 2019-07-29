Warwick Paradise Island Launches Promos with Free Night, Resort Credit or Free Transfer
Hotel & Resort July 29, 2019
WHY IT RATES: With WPIB Travel Agents Incentive Program, travel agents can earn 15% commission and added bonuses. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
The adults-only (16+), all-inclusive Warwick Paradise Island - Bahamas has introduced three promotions that travel advisors can book for clients interested in a late summer or fall vacation. The three separate promotions – “Fifth Night Free,” “Resort Credit,” and “Free Transfer” – provide different savings opportunities for consumers to select. Travel agents can book the three promotions for their clients and receive a 15% commission on all reservations.
Fifth Night Free
Guests who pay for four nights in any room category will enjoy a “Fifth Night Free” at the resort on reservations made by Sept. 15, 2019 for travel Aug. 16 – Oct. 31, 2019. Through the promotion, nightly rates start from $158 per person, based on double occupancy, in an Island View room.
To learn more or to book the Fifth Night Free promotion, visit https://www.warwickhotels.com/warwick-paradise-island-bahamas/offers/4th-night-free.
Resort Credit Offer
Warwick Paradise Island - Bahamas is offering a $75 room credit on reservations that are a minimum of five nights for travel through Aug. 31. The credit can be applied towards treatments at the resort’s Amber Spa, room upgrades, late check-out fees and bottles of wine or premium food surcharges.
Nightly rates through the “Resort Credit” offer start at $201 per person, based on double occupancy. For more information or to book the promotion, visit https://www.warwickhotels.com/warwick-paradise-island-bahamas/offers/resort-credit.
Free Transfer Promotion
Vacationers will receive a roundtrip transfer with Majestic Tours (an $81 per couple value) from Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport through the resort’s “Free Transfer” promotion. Guests must book a minimum of four nights in a Water View or higher room category by Aug. 18, 2019 to receive the transfer. Rates start at $173 per person, per night, based on double occupancy, for travel through Sept. 30, 2019.
Reserve the promotion via https://www.warwickhotels.com/warwick-paradise-island-bahamas/offers/free-transfer-promotion.
Nightly rates quoted for all three offers vary according to travel dates, room category and promotion, and are subject to availability and blackout dates. Promotions are not combinable.
In addition to booking through the promotional links, travel advisors can call 1-888-645-5550 (toll-free U.S. and Canada), 242-363-2560 (elsewhere), send an email to res.wpib@warwickhotels.com or through the GDS system.
Bonuses Up to $65 With WPIB Travel Agents Incentive Program
In addition to the regular commission of 15% for the three special promotions, eligible retail travel professionals* can earn monetary incentives up to US$65 per booking with the resort’s recently launched “WPIB Travel Agents Incentive Program.”
Travel agents must complete the “WPIB Specialist” training with the resort’s sales team to learn about the features of the resort and the incentive program.
The WPIB Travel Agents Incentive Program is open to travel professionals with a valid IATA, TRUE or CLIA number who complete the registration form, which is available by emailing sales.wpib@warwickhotels.com. Once registered, the agent will be contacted by a member of the sales department to conduct the training and provided with a personalized form to log all bookings that are a minimum of three nights.
Qualified WPIB Specialists will receive the following cash incentives per booking (including group bookings) on top of their regular commissions once all reservations have been validated by the resort:
Direct bookings made via resort’s website
- Three to four nights - $30
- Five to six nights - $50
- Seven or more nights - $65
Bookings via participating tour operators**
- Three to four nights - $20
- Five to six nights - $40
- Seven or more nights - $55
WPIB Specialists can opt to redeem their incentives upon validation of their booking or accumulate incentives over time (up to 12 months) into a larger single check. All bookings can be reported up to 30 days after guest departure from the hotel.
*Travel agents working at tour operators, tour operator subsidiaries and affiliates and any Warwick Hotels and Resorts affiliated company are not eligible for participation in the WPIB Travel Agents Incentive Program.
All-Inclusive Vacation
A Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas all-inclusive vacation features all meals and snacks available at five on-property restaurants; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; oCabbage Beach Picnic; standard Wi-Fi internet access for Island View and Water View rooms; premium Wi-Fi internet access for Harbour Deluxe and Premium Balcony rooms; use of the 24-hour fully-equipped fitness center; daily activities and nightly entertainment; gratuities, taxes, surcharges and 12% Value Added Tax (VAT).
Warwick Hotels and Resorts (WHR) invested nearly US$50 million to create the four-star deluxe Warwick Paradise Island - Bahamas. Set along Nassau Harbour with views of Nassau and Paradise Island, the resort features 250 rooms across five room categories, a white-sand harbor beach, five dining options, two bars, a fully equipped fitness center, entertainment and activities, an on-site gift shop and a tour desk offering sightseeing options to the destination’s attractions.
Warwick Paradise Island - Bahamas is a 30-minute drive from Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport. World-famous Cabbage Beach is a 10-minute walk away with dining and shopping nearby.
Further details on Warwick Paradise Island can be found at www.warwickhotels.com
SOURCE: Warwick Paradise Island - Bahamas press release.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS