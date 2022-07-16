Wellness and Sensory Experiences: Can Melia Punta Cana Pull it Off?
Greg Custer July 16, 2022
The entrenched all-inclusive theme is always probing for ways to differentiate its brands from the competition.
In 2019, Meliá Punta Cana decided to embrace the wellness-inclusive, adults-only space and started talks that would bring in The Cleveland Clinic Wellness, Delos Living, and Deepak Chopra. How might Meliá go beyond pool aerobics and fruit juices to offer the upscale traveler a more immersive, mind and body experience?
Emerging from Covid, the Meliá Punta Cana is charging ahead with its fully loaded wellness suites and enhanced daily schedule of Hatha yoga-based classes, meditation sessions and socially conscience lectures. There’s also the creation of micro-spaces within the sprawling resort, like a meditation labyrinth and quiet gardens and enclaves. Guests embrace a total of five "sensory experiences" spaces and services—social, silence, sensory, culinary and personal—designed "to cultivate the soul."
"Today six other Meliá brand properties are being piloted to see if Stay Well will become an attribute of the entire Meliá brand, or just hotels that are wellness inclusive since the partnership goes so well with that strategy," says Reyes Guzmán, Wellness Sales Manager.
This resort (one of eight Meliá properties in Bávaro/Punta Cana) has great bones, for sure. Built some 25 years ago when Punta Cana and Playa Bávaro were just emerging as Caribbean playgrounds, the Meliá took over the transformation of acres and acres of beachfront mangroves. The development includes the Paradisus, The Reserve and The Circle properties. The Meliá Punta Cana is adults-only, and the facilities are well-deserving of a five-star rating.
The beach is one of the Dominican Republic's finest; an arc of creamy white sand the azure water offers shallow and wave-free swimming. Occasional seaweed invasions are restricted by a barely noticeable ocean screen that keeps the beach mostly free from debris.
Bávaro is almost all low-rise. This leaves swaying palms dominating the horizon. The Meliá's main free-form pool (one of four pools) is surrounded by cushioned lounge chairs, palapas and several day-bed cabanas. There are natural clearwater pools with fish and turtles. Delicate lotus flowers enhance the air of serenity, while several soft white cotton hammocks slung between swaying palms invite relaxation or a nap. Staff-driven golf carts (and a colorful "train") are one way to move about. There are also grab-and-go bikes and of course, walking trails.
Set a short distance back from the beach is the Meliá’s timelessly designed, whitewashed two-story clustering of eight to 10 sleeping rooms per building. The architecture has aged well, and the grounds are utterly impeccable; green lawns, manicured shrubs and splashes of color (in late spring it’s the fiery red of the flamboyant trees). Built atop a coastal mangrove, some wild watery areas were somewhat undisturbed, finding a coexistence with the resort’s sprawling and tastefully designed landscaping.
Meliá’s The Level is an upgraded room category with enhanced amenities, private check-in, a personal concierge, access to The Level pool space, a private rooftop bar and upscale menu dining at Quimera. The club setting here is relaxed and friendly. The Level guests check in on the second floor of the Quimera restaurant and are assigned a personal concierge. He or she is a simple WhatsApp away from spa services, dinner reservations, (the Meliá has 13 available restaurants—six on-property, including Italian, Mexican and Vietnamese options: all feature gluten-free, vegan, and organic options) local tour confirmations and more. Saona Island is one option, a government-protected nature reserve and part of Parque Nacional Cotubanama.
Surprisingly, premium alcohol is not included in the all-inclusive plan and wine service is limited unless you are ready to pay additionally. The food and beverage program strives to match the resort’s five-star facilities with some hits and misses. Nothing is true "gourmet," but this is a reality for many all-inclusive resorts.
But it’s The Level’s “Stay Well by Delos Suites” (32 units) and daily activities that distinguish it from other fly-and-flop resorts. If your clients want to bring home more than a hangover and suntan, the Meliá can be a wellness-reaffirming experience.
That starts with room interiors, where Meliá attempts a "reimagined" hotel room. There are 10 cited features within The Level Wellness by Delos Suites, part of a 2021 room make-over. Features include air purification units (six stages of filtration, including HEPA units), aromatherapy customization, circadian orb “task lighting” alarm clocks, a Bosu ball and dumbbells, a yoga mat and even an infuser as part of your full-soaker showerhead. There is also a deep soaking tub. Room soaps and creams are locally sourced. Plush robes and slippers are included, along with 24-hour room service, nightly turndowns, and a welcome amenity.
There’s a Deepak Chopra welcome and meditation series (QR) and access to Cleveland Clinic Wellness talks (QR). Rooms are spacious (450 square feet) and offer either ground floor (garden facing) or second floors with balconies.
The wellness calendar has both monthly themes (August is water) and daily programs that focus on the Hatha Yoga tradition. A beachfront palapa, built specifically for wellness classes, meditation and yoga is complemented by the hotel’s YHI Spa. Consultant and yoga/wellness leader Kyra of Ki-Ra Holistic Living explains that "wellness has become more of a priority for many people in the last few years and so it makes perfect sense that the all-inclusive niche should include wellness in their offering. Offering 'wellness' themed menus in restaurants as part of the inclusive meal offering and quiet or more reflective areas within the property are all proving to be highly appreciated wellness initiatives by all-inclusive clients."
The Level Wellness packages include a daily, per person 30-minute spa treatment (easily extended to 60 minutes for a fee) including usage of their wet and dry spa areas at your leisure. The YHI Spa (4,000 square foot and very Thai-influenced following a redesign in 2021) has an array of resort treatments and a lovely Atabeyra Water Circuit (Atabeyra is a Taino Mother of Water).
Give the Meliá kudos for its room "reimagined" Wellness Suites, exquisite beach and grounds, and a robust daily schedule of yoga, meditation, talks and surprises, like a beachside locally sourced mud bath slathering.
Should the wellness vibe not take complete hold of your lifestyle, there’s always the path back to your normal routine at the Punta Cana International Airport. After passing security, you’re immediately confronted with a Pizza Hut, Wendy’s and, yes, a Taco Bell. Your wellness retreat may be over, but the Meliá Punta Cana will be awaiting your next respite.
