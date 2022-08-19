What Not to Miss When Staying at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind destination located in the heart of Sin City along the bustling Las Vegas Strip.
The resort offers a plethora of exciting room and suite options, including accommodations featuring private balconies where guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Bellagio Fountains, the Strip and the surrounding desert. The Cosmopolitan has much to offer in the way of entertainment as well, from lively sunset cocktail hours and inviting venues to rooftop patios and pools, a sprawling casino and a multitude of gourmet restaurants.
Here are some our favorite can't-miss places to explore the next time you check in.
The Chandelier
The Cosmopolitan features a handful of hip bars and lounges, perhaps none more distinct than The Chandelier. Located in the heart of the property, this inviting spot blends three unique lounge experiences over the span of two different floors.
On the bottom level, guests will discover The Cosmopolitan's take on the classic casino lounge. Just above, they can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails in a relaxing yet sophisticated setting. Finally, the Top of the Chandelier is where guests can transport themselves to a gorgeous sanctuary while indulging in signature cocktails such as a new twist on the Old Fashioned (Whiskey Business) and an ode to Alice in Wonderland (We're All Mad Here).
Eggslut
Breakfast in Las Vegas doesn't get any better than Eggslut. The gourmet food concept and brainchild of Alvin Cailan is not only delicious but fast, making it an easy choice if you're in a hurry or seeking something that you can take back to your room or enjoy while you tour the Strip.
Signature dishes like the Fairfax Sandwich (cage-free soft scrambled eggs, chives, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayo, warm brioche bun) and The Slut (coddled egg, smooth potato purée, gray salt, chives, slices of baguette) stand out but the truth is you can't go wrong with any menu item.
Much like its impressive selection of bars and lounges, The Cosmopolitan boasts an incredible restaurant roster guaranteed to please any palate, whether its award-winning Asian American from culinary genius David Change inside Momofuku, Nashville-inspired Southern comfort classics at Hattie B's Hot Chicken, avant-garde Spanish at é by José Andrés, multi-cultural dishes from the Wicked Spoon or Spanish tapas at Jaleo, guests will be hard-pressed to run out of new flavors to try.
Marquee Nightclub and Dayclub
For the ultimate Las Vegas Club experience, be sure to head to Marquee day and night to enjoy more than 60,000 square feet of entertainment space highlighted by a rooftop patio, lounge chairs, epic views and stellar DJs.
Adult guests can also indulge in Marquee's signature food menu, specialty cocktails and bottle service offerings while catching rays, vibing to the beats and making a splash above Las Vegas Blvd. On Friday and Saturday nights, Marquee transforms from dayclub to nightclub, offering up a singular moonlit outdoor lounge for guests seeking to see and be seen.
Visit CosmopolitanLasVegas.com for more information.
