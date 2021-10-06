What To Consider When Booking Your Next Beach Vacation
As cooler temperatures begin to make their appearance in many areas around the United States, it doesn’t take long for people to start researching for their next trip – oftentimes landing on a tropical beach destination. But in this day and age, booking a vacation isn’t as easy as it once was, as there are several things to take into account.
Even if you’re set on a warm-weather beach destination, there are still a few things you’ll want to consider when booking your next vacation.
First up is choosing a location. Not all countries are open and welcoming American tourists yet, and some still have quarantine and other stringent entry protocols in place. As far as beach vacations go, Mexico’s Quintana Roo, home to Cancun, Riviera Maya and Playa Mujeres, and the Caribbean islands of Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have been successfully hosting travelers for more than a year now, making them an easy choice for trips right now.
Next up is figuring out where to stay. With several accommodation options available in these locations, it’s not always easy to figure out which one is best. The Excellence Collection has properties in each of these vacation hotspots, and several of the resorts have been on the receiving end of Tripadvisor awards this year.
Both Excellence Playa Mujeres and Beloved Playa Mujeres are located in Playa Mujeres, Mexico – an area that’s gaining traction as a popular vacation spot but still holds tight to its laidback vibe. The first currently has the Tripadvisor title for #1 All Inclusive Resort in Mexico, North-South America and the Caribbean, in addition to being #3 in the world, and the latter is among the Best All Inclusive and Romance Resorts in Mexico.
Excellence Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen, both situated in the Dominican Republic, are also among the top one percent of Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice 2021 Best of the Best award.
It’s not hard to see why. The properties welcome visitors with spacious accommodations that have unique amenities such as plunge pools on the terraces, plush bathrobes and slippers to use during the stay, in-suite Jacuzzis and iPads. Booking some room categories even includes extras like unlimited hydrotherapy sessions and private dinners on the beach.
In addition to these properties being in desirable destinations, they are also all-inclusive and adults-only, which means they have everything needed for a relaxing vacation in a kid-free environment.
All things considered, one of these properties might be exactly what you’re in search of for your upcoming holiday vacation or winter getaway. It’s never too early to get a trip on the books, especially when you have your eye on a particular room category like the Penthouse Suite with Plunge Pool Ocean View at Beloved Playa Mujeres or the Imperial Suite Ocean View at Excellence Punta Cana.
To learn more about these beachfront resorts, contact a travel advisor or visit https://www.theexcellencecollection.com/.
