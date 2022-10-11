What's Behind the Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Brand?
Janeen Christoff October 11, 2022
Wyndham Alltra has opened another property. The brand has officially expanded beyond Cancun and the Riviera Maya, opening its third resort in the Riviera Nayarit. As the brand grows, more and more travelers may wonder what's in store at Wyndham Alltra? The short answer is: There's something for everyone.
“Wyndham Alltra delivers a fantastic experience in the upper midscale segment offering an attractive price point with an appeal to all travelers,” said Andrea Wright, Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Sales at the ribbon-cutting of the Wyndham Alltra Cancun. “Travel Advisors and consumers love a brand they know and feel confident in.”
The brand is built from the bottom up for the everyday traveler who is looking for an outstanding all-inclusive hotel experience. These resorts are a step above the standard all-inclusive with a lot of the features of a luxury resort.
Playa Hotels & Resorts, which operates Wyndham Alltra properties, noted that these resorts are an opportunity for hotel developers, owners and investors to welcome new guests to all-inclusive hotels with unmatched support from Wyndham, a powerful, global brand that provides scale, distribution, services and loyalty program options through this new all-inclusive brand.
"Wyndham Alltra is an exceptional addition to our collection of brands, and we've seen great success working with Playa Hotels & Resorts to curate a stress-free and fun-filled premium travel experience at an affordable price point. We look forward to welcoming guests to this Mexican location," said Gustavo Viescas, Senior Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean Region, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
In fact, this all-inclusive concept for the everyday traveler is represented by the name "Alltra." The brand's promise is "All-Inclusive Travel for All.' Its target market is the upper-midscale segment, offering upscale food and beverage, services, amenities and activities with an expressive local flavor at an exceptional value.
Wyndham Alltra made its debut with the Wyndham Alltra Cancun, which was followed by Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen. The Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit has now officially made its debut as well.
This new property features 229 guestrooms and is family-friendly with three pools, a 10,000-square-foot spa, 12 restaurants and bars, a Camp Alltra kids club and daily beachfront fitness classes.
The setting is idyllic and will appeal to its target upscale clientele, nestled between Mexico's Pacific Coastline and the lush, tropical jungles of the Sierra Madre Mountains.
The Wyndham Alltra Cancun, like the Riviera Nayarit property, is ideal for families. Kids and adults will enjoy the resort's waterpark and splash pads as well as family-friendly daily activities such as dancing lessons and tequila tastings for adults. Accommodations include a range of suites with private balconies, swim-up or beachfront options. Each accommodates at least four individuals, with either double beds, a king bed with bunk beds or a king bed with a pullout sofa sleeper.
The Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen is an adults-only property, featuring seven different room styles with options for beachfront walk-out rooms, oceanfront rooms or oceanview rooms. The resort also features the relaxing Aura Spa, two pools and 10 restaurants and bars. It is also near the trendy Fifth Avenue district of Playa del Carmen for shopping, dining and nightlife.
